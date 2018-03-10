Audible Releases New Series called Gamebreaker with Keith Olbermann

For those who do a lot of driving or a lot of listening. Audible.com has something for you. They have an all new original series that released today!

An Audible Original series that brings listeners inside the experience of athletes who can teach us lessons far beyond sports. From the runner who rewired her brain’s reaction to pain to the Olympic swimmer whose refusal of rules revolutionized the sport to one man with a tattoo and a burning sense of what is right who took back his beloved sport of cycling, the series looks at the personal sacrifice and societal pressures that impact athletes and challenge the way we think about sports. Each episode is introduced by veteran sportscaster Keith Olbermann.

I listened to the trailer and it did make me want to hear more. As a sports junkie, I think Audible has the right guy in Olbermann who has a great voice and great sports knowledge.

Take a listen: https://soundcloud.com/audible/gamebreaker-audio-trailer