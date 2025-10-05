Devils Serving Up Tasty New Food (And Potentially More Wins Too)

It’s the NHL pre-season, so while a lot of the focus (and rightly so) is on the ice, there’s still plenty going on off the frozen surface as teams prepare for the grind of the regular season.

That being said, while the New Jersey Devils hosted the New York Islanders at Prudential Center Tuesday night for their second game of the pre-season, by the way, New Jersey won 6-2, there’s more going on than just goals being scored.

While Luke Hughes’ contract dispute continues to hang over New Jersey’s head, Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt are back healthy and the franchise is making a concerted effort to improve its fan-related services. Chief among those is the food served at Prudential Center.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, in partnership with Levy Restaurants, the Devils unveiled several new menu items that were quite savory. Their win over the Islanders made the food taste even better.

For starters, yours truly enjoyed their new pulled pork dishes, which Executive Chef Aron Zaks said were, “It is my favorite thing on our whole menu. I love the pulled pork nachos.” The pulled pork sandwich is quite good, too.

“I think the most New Jersey thing on the menu right now is the grilled cheese and tomato soup,” Chef Aron continued. “It’s a Campbell’s product. We partnered with Campbell’s and they made a special recipe just for us. They’re a Jersey company. They love us and we love them.”

If the first two pre-season games are any clue, Devils fans will love the grilled cheese and tomato as much as they’re loving highly-touted right-wing prospect Arseny Gritsyuk, who played in his second exhibition tilt on Tuesday. After recording a goal and an assist against the Rangers on Sunday, Gritsyuk saw 14:06 of ice time (1:20 on the power-play) against the Isles, putting up two shots on goal and mostly playing a bottom-six role. The offensive instincts were still quite clear and if this was a preview of how he’ll be deployed during the regular season, then New Jersey should be quite happy with his performance.

Of course, Jack Hughes being back and healthy is huge for the Devils’ chances this year. After requiring season-ending shoulder surgery each of the last two seasons, Hughes saw 15:55 of ice time (1:28 on the power-play) against the Islanders and recorded two assists and two shots on goal. His performance was as sweet as the chocolate-covered Rice Krispies treats that New Jersey is rolling out this season.

“In terms of New Jersey, in terms of our fans and in terms of the energy of this arena, food and beverage is supposed to be fun,” Dana Seiden, SVP, Business Operations, NJD and Prudential Center. “This is sports, this is entertainment. So I think we did a really nice job this off-season, listening to our fans, hearing what they wanted, what they wanted to see done differently and making sure that the food itself and whether that is with creative dessert options or garlic knots in a souvenir helmet, making sure that we are bringing the fun to match the energy in the arena.”

Speaking of “fun,” Jacob Markstrom certainly enjoyed himself, playing just the first period of Tuesday’s game, his first game action since his second son was born on September 19th. In his roughly 20 minutes of ice time, Markstrom faced just three shots on goal and saved two of them. The one goal he allowed was on an Islanders’ power-play.

After yielding the crease to Georgi Romanov to start the second period, Markstrom could have chosen to go try out the new kid’s meal the Devils are rolling out at Prudential Center. After all, SVP Dana Seiden said, “I am very excited about the kids’ meal. I’ve got two toddlers at home. Bringing them to a game, I fully understand how difficult it can be to feed young kids or a family at a game. And I think having it in this adorable (mini) Zamboni, with options for them to eat, is going to make that a lot easier for a lot of parents.”

“It comes with a hot dog and goldfish,” Seiden continued. “Campbell’s is a partner of ours, so we’re happy to represent them there, as well as a cup with soda or juice, all in the shape of a Zamboni.”

The Devils and their fans will also be very happy with their new garlic knots, which, through the first 15:56 of the game against the Islanders, were the same shape as the number of shots the Nassau County sextet had put on New Jersey’s goal, zero. A tasty reminder of what New Jersey can do defensively.