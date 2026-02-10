Devils Sweep The Deck With Another Successful Gala

It’s all about the community and the children. Or, at least, those are the primary objectives.

Monday night, there was no hockey played at Prudential Center. Rather, the franchise once more transformed its home arena into a multi-purpose space where card games, drinks, food and auction items outlined the outer perimeter of where the ice rink would usually be. And there, in the middle of it all, was a curling sheet, one that focused more on breaking walls down than on competition.

For the fifth time in their history, the Devils hosted their now annual Sweep The Deck Gala to raise money for the Devils Youth Foundation, which contributes over a million dollars per year in support of a variety of non-profit organizations across the state.

“Our two focuses, at least tonight, are nutrition and getting kids moving,” Allison Blitzer told the media members who covered the event. “It’s a big issue here in New Jersey. A million of our neighbors don’t know where they’re getting their next meal. One in eight kids actually don’t know when they’re getting their next meal. That’s not okay. It’s one of the wealthiest states, but 43rd in terms of physical activity for kids.”

No, it’s not okay. If today’s children are our hope for a better future, then we must do everything in our power to give them a better present. And that’s exactly what the Devils Youth Foundation aims to do. Luckily, the Devils players of today are “all-in” on doing their part to help.

“Sweep the Deck is super interactive with our players,” Blitzer further explained. “Our players are the best. They all show up. Tonight, in particular, fans can hang out with the players. The players bartend, they curl, they’re dealing cards. Or they (the fans) can just hang with the players. What an experience to hang out with all these guys who are so talented. It’s pretty special.”

Special indeed.

“It’s a big fundraising night,” said Jack Hughes. “That’s why we’re all out here. Hopefully, (the) Devils Youth Foundation can make a lot of money tonight and it goes to a great cause. That’s our reason for being out here tonight.”

“It’s great for us and the fans to connect a little bit,” added Captain Nico Hischier. “Have a chat or have them ask questions they aren’t normally able to. Just all around, it’s great people here, great event and for a great cause. That’s what matters the most. We’re all here to raise some money for the Devils Youth Foundation. That’s the big picture.”

In terms of dollars raised, five years ago, at the first Sweep The Deck Gala, the final figure was right around a million dollars. But now, in 2026, that total has jumped to over two million dollars.

“The evolution of this event, we started pretty small,” Blizter explained. “We have more local partners. We’re having more attendees, raising more money. Our first couple of years, we were at the million-dollar mark. We hope to be at two million tonight. What that means is more money for those kids who need it the most and that’s the goal here.”

“We are so proud of the impact that we have here,” said Kate Whitman Annis, Executive Director of the Devils Youth Foundation. “Our entire team leans in. That’s from the players, to everyone who works in the building, to our ownership. It wouldn’t be successful without everybody and they all lean in. You can see it tonight. It’s so much fun.

“It’s our original take on a gala. It’s not the sit-down; you’re curling with the players, you’re playing cards with them, you’re interacting with them. It’s just a really fun, feel-good night. And we get to talk about our mission, which is to bring life changing opportunity to New Jersey through the power of sports, entertainment and music.

“We raised about two million (dollars) through this event, so we’re really proud of that. Again, it’s a team effort. Everyone leans in and it’s just a lot of fun. People started talking about it. Now, they really wanna come. They ask about it every year. So it’s been really great to grow this event. It’s what you see here tonight.”

It truly is a sight to behold. The extravagance is something that you just don’t see from other teams. And the willingness to break down the barriers between the team and its fans is so special, especially in this day and age, where organizations are more protective of their players than ever before.

“To see the event’s growth is the most staggering part,” said Devils President, Jake Reynolds. “I remember the first year that we hosted this. We walked away saying, ‘We think we have something unique. We think we have something special here.’ To fast forward, five-years later and be able to see this, sold out, to raise over two million (dollars) for the Devils Youth Foundation to give out to non-profits throughout New Jersey. Those combinations, to see the growth, is what I’m most proud of and what’s been most impressive.”

Five years ago, this whole event was just a concept that the Blitzers, the Devils organization and the Devils Youth Foundation were able to bring to life. But now, it’s sort of taken on a life of its own.

“The themes and the way they pull it together, (it’s) just something a little different,” said Head Coach Sheldon Keefe. “I mean, a little curling, which I know lots about from up in Canada, but I don’t think it’s as popular here. So it’s something a little different. Mix in some of the card games and the casino style games, and the social aspect of it, and the auctions, all these kind of things.

“I think they do a terrific job of it. But, I’ll tell you what. The Devils Youth Foundation, first of all, is an incredible cause. I know it’s something very dear to the Blitzers and to the Devils’ organization. In any of these events that I’ve been to, they do such a great job of bringing people together and the way that they know our fans and our community leaders, supporters come out to give to such a great event, I’ve been so impressed by these events. So it’s terrific.

“It’s a good chance for the players and myself and other staff to get out and around with people from the community and people that are usually filling in the seats. That side of it is great too and it’s just a little something different in the schedule, which is always nice.”

It’s something different, alright. And it’s uniquely New Jersey.

“When I compare to what I’ve been through in Toronto, it’s just such a more personal experience for the fans and an opportunity to talk to guys and interact with them,” Keefe marveled. “Not just events like this, but numerous others. So I think it’s excellent. As I said, in our schedule, it can be pretty monotonous; game day, practice day, off day, and you kind of do it over and over again. So, when you kind of mix it up a little bit and see people in a different light, I think it’s exceptional. And then, when you add in that you’re doing it for a great cause, (it’s) all the better.”For more information about how to get involved with the Devils Youth Foundation, please visit https://devilsyouthfoundation.org/.