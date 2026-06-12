Fan Expo Vendors Have Ramped Up Their Game 

After perusing the floor at Fan Expo, I came across a huge Dr. Doom. He was at the booth of PL3 Printing. I couldn’t miss the big Cyclops either. Both stopped me in my tracks.

“I had a dog named Lily who passed away from cancer, and I was bored and needed a hobby,” said Pete Leva. “I started doing Star Wars droids. Dr. Doom took five months, and I was painting it the night before and the morning of the show.”

I was showing a friend these pictures, and in a panel discussion, he whispered to me, “How much did he say the Cyclops was? I said I was told $1,200 before Jim Lee signed it, but now the price has probably tripled. He moved into a house to fit his creations. He has a future in this business.

I saw an Orlando Bloom panel. More on that tomorrow. I will have a full write-up on that. He’s a delight.

I see that Scary Movie is back, and that’s cool. I always liked them.

A horror film, “Passenger The Movie,” had a space, and it looks creepy! Check that out when you can. I saw the trailer. It is scary! The people at the booth got me interested in it.

More to come next week. Enjoy the rest of Fan Expo. Get there early! The show is well attended.