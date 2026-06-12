Blittner’s Blue Line: Josh Bailey, Welcome To The NYS Hockey Hall Of Fame

On Sunday, July 12, 2026, The New York State Hockey Hall of Fame is inducting its fifth-ever class at the Hilton Garden Inn in Troy, NY. The Class of 2026 is just as exceptional as the ones that came before it and features a mix of former players from the Islanders and Rangers, executives, media personalities, high school standouts and collegiate stars from all across New York State.

Josh Bailey spent 15 seasons donning an Islanders sweater and proudly represented The NHL’s Long Island franchise after being drafted in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

Now, in 2026, just three years after hanging up his skates, Bailey is joining the likes of Butch Goring, Pat LaFontaine, Bob Nystrom, Ed Westfall, John Tonelli, Billy Smith, Clark Gillies, Denis Potvin, Jiggs McDonald, Stan Fischler and Lou Lamoriello as former Islanders players, broadcasters and executives to be inducted into The Hall.

*Editor’s Note: Questions and Answers have been lightly edited for clarity.

Question: What was your immediate reaction when you received the call from Rene LeRoux that you were chosen for induction?

Bailey: “Actually, it was kind of a funny story. I was on a turkey hunt. I had just finished the hunt and I was kind of putting everything away and everything in its place. I get the call and I honestly thought it was a spam call at first. I usually wouldn’t even answer.

“Then I realized, pretty quickly after, when Rene and I got talking. I didn’t know there was a New York State Hockey Hall of Fame. Then I did a little more research on it and learned a little bit more from Rene. It was pretty cool. I was obviously flattered and honored. I’m looking forward to it.”

Question: Did you get anything good on your hunt?

Bailey: “That day I did not. I don’t think I was in the best of moods when he first called me, but it changed pretty quickly.”

Question: Now that you’ve learned a bit about this Hall of Fame, what are your thoughts on joining so many illustrious Islanders as an inductee?

Bailey: “Anytime you get your name mentioned in the same sentence as those guys is a pretty humbling feeling. Obviously, getting to know those guys over the years, they’re just really good people and humbling for sure. It is an honor and one that my family and I’ll be looking forward to.”

Question: You’re from Ontario, Canada, but you played your entire NHL career in New York, so how does it feel to be so ingrained in the fabric of New York Hockey?

Bailey: “This (New York) is home. I’ve lived here for longer than anywhere else in my life. My kids were all born here and my wife loves it here. She moved here with me when we were pretty young. So this is home through and through and now I get the chance to coach my kids and kind of be on that side of things.

“Still scratches my itch for the game. I obviously love the game. I love watching (it) and now, getting to watch my kids is pretty special. And to actually get to be there for all of it is really nice as well.

“Hockey on Long Island, I feel like, has grown massively since I first moved here. It’s become, there’s a ton of great players and you see guys, it seems like every year, are moving on to the next level from Long Island. So it’s great to see and I’m just happy that my kids and I get to be a part of that now.”

Question: As part of the ceremony, you’ll be giving a speech. Players don’t generally like standing up and giving long speeches. How do you feel it’s going to go for you?

Bailey: “It’ll be fine. I mean, I wouldn’t say public speaking is something that I’m always dying to do. But it is what it is. Again, it’s such a cool event and honor and something that I’ll put some time into and try to make sure I say all the right things that I would like people to hear. Rene kind of mentioned to me that they want you to talk about your career and that can be pretty easy to do.

“It feels kind of weird just standing up there if you’re just gonna talk about yourself. But it’ll be fun. It’ll be something we’re all looking forward to. We always go back to Canada to visit our family for a couple weeks in the summer, so we’re gonna make the pit stop in Albany (Troy) on the way home and enjoy that night there.”

Question: Last year, you started your broadcasting career alongside your former teammate Cal Clutterbuck. How is that going?

Bailey: “It was something I never had on my radar, to be honest with you. Kind of came to my attention. Prior to agreeing with the Alt Cast stuff, they (the Islanders) had asked if I wanted to do some radio to get a little more polished and I enjoyed it. It was a lot of fun. I got a chance to work with Alan (Fuehring) and Alan does a great job. He made my job extremely easy and it’s given me a lot.

“I’ve got a whole bunch of different perspectives on the game now. I think, when you’re a player, you’re so wrapped up in that side of things. And now, coaching, even though it’s with kids, gives you another whole perspective. And then getting to do the broadcasting, on that side, is another perspective. So it’s fun to be involved in the game. Like I said, I love the game. It’s part of who I am and always will be.”

Question: Can you give us an example of what that different perspective is?

Bailey: “I really enjoy that side of it, to be honest. I love the thinking side of the game. I love seeing the way guys, different touches. They make different plays. And if I get the opportunity to maybe give a little insight and give the listener, maybe just better insight on the play and what led to it and having people understand that yelling ‘shoot’ all the time, maybe isn’t the right play (laughs).

“But little things like that. Really, I just want to have fun with it. Like I said, doing it with Alan, he’s a class act and really good at his job and it was a lot of fun and getting to kind of break down the game is something I really enjoy doing.”

Question: What does the future potentially hold for you? Do you envision coaching in The NHL? Joining a front office?

Bailey: “I’m not entirely sure. I’m kind of just enjoying the moment now. Three years, being done playing, for me, has went by in the blink of an eye. My kids are growing up so quick and maybe, (it) might be something smaller while they’re still young.

“I think, as they get a little older, maybe I might pursue something a little more seriously on that side of things. But for the time being, I’m enjoying life and enjoying getting to help out with their sports and traveling around and watching them have some fun out there. I’m gonna keep that at the forefront for now.”

Question: Several of your former teammates have stuck around the Islanders, in various capacities, to help nurture the new generation. What does it say about your group of players that guys want to come back and still be part of the organization?

Bailey: “First off, we’re all really good friends. We played together for a long time. Our families are all very close. So that side of it’s pretty easy. As far as being involved, I think, at least for me, personally, you feel this connection to the team, right? I’d been playing here so long. I’m sure those guys do as well. And a connection to the fan base. My kids still love watching the games. I still love watching the games and cheering on the guys.

“Obviously, there’s been some turnover, but a number of guys that we all had a chance to play with for quite some time are still on the team. So it really is just easy to root for the team and want the best for them. Like I touched on, for my kids to love going to the games and watching on TV, we all feel like the Islanders are just a big part of our life.”

Question: Has it sunk in yet, Josh Bailey, Hall of Famer?

Bailey: “I was joking the other day, from now on, if I ever sign an autograph, I’m gonna have to put NYSHHOF on it. Just joking around with the guys. I don’t know. I guess it has. I think it’ll probably feel a little more real when we get to the induction ceremony. Having my wife and kids there, it’ll be special and something I’m looking forward to.”