Jets Traning Camp Observations

This is the second report from camp. Read the first report too, there’s a lot in there. I’ll be talking about the defensive backs, running backs, punters, and offensive linemen.

Mekhi Becton – He didn’t work as many reps as some of his teammates but he was out there. He looked good for the most part. He overmatched whoever tried to hold him back. I still need to see him going all out with that knee. It still worries me.

Alijah Vera-Tucker – He was the best offensive lineman out there. His power was on display and he destroyed Yodny Cajuste in a drill. He was impressive on every drill.

Connor McGovern – The old pro looked in great shape and was moving around very well. I think it’s still his job to lose.

Wes Schweitzer – His technique was great. He showed great power too. I was impressed. So far, so good for this versatile lineman.

Max Mitchell – He looked strong and was hard to handle. He had a ton of energy. He might be coming into his own.

I didn’t get great looks of Joe Tippmann.

Running backs – I was able to see a nice speed burst from Michael Carter. He could be the #1 to start the season with Breece Hall easing back into action. Or so I hope.

Israel Abanikanda – I did get a glimpse of him. He was strong in blocking drills. If he runs around 4.3 in the 40, he could be a dangerous man coming out of the backfield. This is why the Jets don’t need Dalvin Cook. Bam Knight will get reps too.

Sauce Gardner – He looked great. He and Whitehead had a nice interception thanks to good communication and Whitehead jumping the route. Sauce will be the biggest star of “Hard Knocks”.

Thomas Morestead – He was getting some great hang time. His directional kicks were on point too. He was working extremely hard including running sprints. I was impressed.

Follow my Instagram or Threads account @Sportsology for more content.

saucefuncamp