KHL News: Kunlun Red Star May Have To Play Away From Home, Former Philadelphia Flyers Player Update and More

KHL’s Chinese team, Kunlun Red Star, could be forced to look at playing at least part of the coming season away from its home in Beijing. As league president Alexei Morozov told KHL.ru, the situation in China remains complicated after the coronavirus outbreak and the easing of restrictions on travel and public events might not start until the fall. “That’s why we have already put forward several options for Red Star to relocate at the start of the season,” Morozov said. “These include cities in the East of Russia, such as Vladivostok where we already have everything in place to stage KHL games, or Krasnoyarsk, where a modern arena has been built. There are also options in the European part of Russia. But all these options could pose problems when devising the schedule for the new season because it’s possible things will change as the season progresses.”

New Spartak forward Roman Lyubimov is moving to Moscow from Magnitogorsk – and all because of Red-and-White head coach Oleg Znarok. The two worked together before at the 2016 World Championship, and the three-time Gagarin Cup winner made a big impact on the forward. “Not long ago you had a poll where players were asked which coach they most wanted to play for, and Znarok came out on top” the ex-Flyer said an in exclusive interview with KHL.ru. “After a conversation with him, all my questions about my future were answered. I knew I wanted to play for him. He really gets the team, he knows how to find the right approach to the whole roster, and also to each individual player. I’d like to think I’m a perfect fit for his style of hockey, but only the coming season will tell.”

Although Admiral Vladivostok has already announced it will not compete in the 13th KHL season, every other team in the league is still planning to take part. All 23 teams have submitted the necessary financial details to KHL. “In the current environment, everyone – not just in sports – is reviewing and re-analyzing plans and budgets,” Morozov said. “The league has reviewed the financial documents submitted by each of the clubs and will present its opinion to the KHL Board of Directors who will make a final decision on the competing teams for the coming season.”

Morozov photo courtesy photo.khl.ru