Minnesota Duluth – Providence Frozen Four Notes

Providence

Jacob Bryson – 5-9- 185 – D – Sabres draft pick – Excellent puck distributor on the power play. Good shot. Offensive minded. Plays with an edge. Had an assist.

Jack Dugan -6-2, 195 – RW – Golden Knights draft pick – He skates really well. He was playing with an edge. Top liner.

Minnesota Duluth

Noah Cates – 6-2, 185 – LW – Flyers draft pick – Was skating really well. His puck possession was great, and he took more of an offensive role this game, still on the top line, as compared to my last report. Had an assist. Will play in the championship game.

Dylan Samberg – 6-4, 225 – D – Winnipeg Jets draft pick – He was a +3. He had a goal and an assist. He skated great and really clamped down on defense.

Justin Williams – 5-11, 190 – C – Undrafted – I’m writing again about this undrafted center. He has a pro wrist shot. He had two goals and was a +2. He was fantastic again on face-offs. Has a real chance of getting an NHL contract someday.

Parker Mackay – 5-11, 185 – RW – Undrafted – The captain, also a senior was terrific on the PK. He was a key cog on the power play and really kept the puck in the zone on the power play to give his teammates more chances. He was a +3 and had an assist. At 25, he may not get signed. But you never know.