Mets’ Avoidance of Paying Big Pitching Contracts Might Cost Them 

The New York Mets don’t want any long-term contracts for pitchers. David Stearns talks about this all the time. Steven Cohen made some early mistakes signing older pitchers to these deals, but to swear them all off means they will never get that proven pitcher in his prime, or close to it.

Stearns seems to want 2–3-year deals. Great for him, but that means the best pitcher on the market, Framber Valdez, won’t be moving to Flushing. Would Stearns give four and a club option on a fifth year? Maybe, but I doubt it.

Stearns is desperate to build this team in his own image, even if that means not signing or trading good players like Brandon Nimmo. I don’t think you should ever lean into that all the way, but some general managers do just that in a lot of sports.

Edwin Diaz Probably Isn’t Coming Back

As we move deeper into free agency, it seems like the Devin Williams signing, plus the Mets’ inquiring about Trevor Megill, Tylor’s brother, are a few signs that the club isn’t going to pull out all stops to sign their former closer. Plus, Stearns keeps talking about the relievers that are returning from injury like A.J. Minter and Brooks Raley, who got in 30 games but will be 38 in June.

Who Will the Mets Sign at the Winter Meetings?

The Mets are reportedly looking for an outfielder. Ok? Is that Kyle Tucker or a fill-in? I think it’s the fill-in. I think the Mets will do one significant move at the Winter Meetings. I doubt that’s Pete Alonso’s signing. That will seemingly drag on beyond that time frame.

One thing is for sure. The Mets have pitchers coming back next year who have a lot to prove. Christian Scott and Kodai Senga come to mind. If the Mets sign a pitcher to a short-term deal and add that to their existing staff, I’m not sure that will move the needle with the fan base, and I doubt that makes them a serious World Series contender.