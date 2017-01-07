National Bobble Head Day Announcement

Today, on the 3rd National Bobblehead Day, the National Bobblehead HOF and Museum revealed two new bobbleheads just in time for the NFL Playoffs. These Classic Super Bowl 50 and 51 Bobbleheads are limited to only 144 each and are certain to be very popular.We thought your audience would be very interested in these limited edition bobbleheads that commemorate the biggest sporting event of the year. The bobbleheads are officially licensed by the NFL and are $25 each.

January 7th is officially National Bobblehead Day (just when you thought all the major holidays were over)! National Bobblehead Day has become a day when people across the country celebrate everything bobblehead related. Teams, organizations and individuals will celebrate bobbleheads with contests, bobblehead reveals, scavenger hunts and more. National Bobblehead Day has become a day when collectors and casual fans share pictures of their favorite bobbleheads or collection. Last year, National Bobblehead Day was the #1 trending topic on Twitter for a large portion of the day, and we’re excited to see what 2017 has in store.

Last year was an exciting one for bobbleheads and the National Bobblehead HOF and Museum, and we anticipate that 2017 will be even better! We hosted our preview exhibit from January through April and are getting closer to being able to announce a permanent location. In addition, we created nearly 50 new bobbleheads. Teams gave away more bobbleheads than ever, and the level of creativity was through the roof.