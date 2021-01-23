NFL Championship Weekend Features Two Exciting Battles

Here we are at NFL Championship weekend. There are two games with everything on the line. Winners get a trip to the big game in Tampa, Florida.

Each of the remaining teams has won at least 13 regular-season and postseason games combined this season, marking the first time since 2015 that all four teams in the Conference Championship games each have at least 13 combined regular-season and postseason wins .

Additionally, each of the four teams in action this weekend averaged at least 29 points per game in the regular season, marking the first time in the Super Bowl era that all four teams in the Conference Championship games averaged at least 29 points per game . Green Bay (31.8 points per game), Buffalo (31.3), and Tampa Bay (30.8) were the three highest scoring teams in the league this season.

With victories by the Packers and Bills on Sunday, the Super Bowl would feature the two highest-scoring teams from the regular season for the fifth time since 1970 and the first time since 1997 .

The Super Bowls featuring the two highest-scoring teams from the regular season since 1970 :

SEASON NO. 1 OFFENSE NO. 2 OFFENSE SUPER BOWL 1997 Denver Broncos Green Bay Packers XXXII 1996 Green Bay Packers New England Patriots XXXI 1991 Washington Redskins Buffalo Bills XXVI 1984 Miami Dolphins San Francisco 49ers XIX

— CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS –

Tom Brady against Aaron Rodgers may be the best playoff quarterback matchup ever. Brady vs. Eli Manning was good, Drew Brees vs. Brady fell flat, Russell Wilson vs. Brady was very good, in 1972, when I was a kid, Len Dawson vs. Joe Namath was the battle of two future Hall of Famer’s, but the Chiefs won 13-6, so it wasn’t that great.

BRING IT HOME : Last week, the TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS defeated New Orleans, 30-20, to advance to their fourth NFC Championship Game in franchise history.

With a win at Green Bay on Sunday (3:05 PM ET, FOX/FOX Deportes), the Buccaneers will become the first team to play in a Super Bowl in the team’s home stadium and the fifth team to play in a Super Bowl that was hosted in their home state .

The Super Bowls with a team playing in its home state :

SUPER BOWL SITE DATE WINNING TEAM LOSING TEAM XXXVII San Diego, CA January 26, 2003 Tampa Bay Oakland Raiders XIX Stanford, CA January 20, 1985 San Francisco Miami XIV Pasadena, CA January 20, 1980 Pittsburgh Los Angeles Rams XI Pasadena, CA January 9, 1977 Oakland Raiders Minnesota

The night game is Buffalo against Kansas City (6:40 ET CBS, ESPN Deportes). The Chiefs believe star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be out of concussion protocol and ready to play. If that’s the case, the Chiefs will be the overwhelming favorite, even with the Mahomes toe injury.

Bills quarterback, Josh Allen, will throw early and often to Stefon Diggs. If you want to derail Buffalo, shut down Diggs. The Chiefs may be able to pull that off but it’s been hard to do this season. The Chiefs running game may be the true x-factor.