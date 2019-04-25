Odds on Who the Jets Will Draft

Before you see the prop bets, I want to talk about what the Jets should do in this draft. You can’t let the past scare you. You don’t go into any draft saying, “since we’ve never had luck drafting at this position, we will stay away from ____(insert player).”
Take Josh Allen. He’s a linebacker who is big and fast (6-5, 262, 4.63 in the 40-yard dash). He’s a pass rusher and a guy who can lay the smackdown to get fumbles.
Please do this so I can turn off the draft for the night and then read about the rest of it since the Jets don’t draft again until 68.
I’m right about 50% of the time with this team. They usually do the unexpected, see Ken O’Brien. The other thing they might do is trade down. That will give them at least two chances of getting it wrong.
Get the one potentially great player. Don’t play around with this pick and don’t trade it to a team for a player they don’t want to pay.
Despite rumors that leaked first thing Monday morning surrounding the Arizona Cardinals #1 Pick, BetOnline.AG still has Kyler Murray the overwhelming favorite to be selected first.
Find all live draft props below and continue to check for more from now until Thursday evening.
2019 NFL Draft Props
Player Selected 1st Overall
Kyler Murray 1/5
Nick Bosa 4/1
Quinnen Williams 9/1
Josh Allen 33/1
Player Selected 2nd Overall
Nick Bosa 1/3
Quinnen Williams 3/1
Kyler Murray 8/1
Josh Allen 14/1
Player Selected 3rd Overall
Quinnen Williams 2/1
Josh Allen 2/1
Ed Oliver 5/2
Nick Bosa 10/1
Dwayne Haskins 12/1
Drew Luck 14/1
Kyler Murray 16/1
1st Running Back Selected
Josh Jacobs 1/5
Miles Sanders 7/1
Damien Harris 8/1
David Montgomery 10/1
Justice Hill 20/1
1st Wide Receiver Selected
D.K. Metcalf -120
Marquise “Hollywood” Brown +225
A.J. Brown 7/1
Hakeem Butler 8/1
N’Keal Harry 16/1
Parris Campbell 25/1
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside 33/1
College Team Draft Props
Alabama Players Selected in Round 1
Over/Under 3.5 players
Clemson Players Selected in Round 1
Over/Under 2.5 players
Georgia Players Selected in Round 1
Over/Under 1.5 players
LSU Players Selected in Round 1
Over/Under 1.5 players
SEC Players Selected in Round 1
Over/Under 11.5 players
Big 10 Players Selected in Round 1
Over/Under 6.5 players
ACC Players Selected in Round 1
Over/Under 5.5 players
Big 12 Players Selected in Round 1
Over/Under 3.5 players
Pac 12 Players Selected in Round 1
Over/Under 2.5 players
Non-FBS Players Selected in Draft
Over/Under 18.5 players
Quirky NFL Draft Props
Will a Top 10 Pick be Traded on Draft Day
YES -700
NO +400
|▪
|81.4% chance a Top 10 Pick is traded
Round 1 Trades on Draft Day Only
Over/Under 7.5 draft day trades
First Hug From Overall #1 Pick
His Mom -200
Field (any other person/no hug) +150
|▪
|62.5% chance the #1 Pick hugs Mom first
Overall #1 Pick Cries before Goodell Greeting
YES +300
NO -500
|▪
|23.1% chance the #1 Pick cries before Meeting Goodell
Mr. Irrelevant will be
Offensive Player or Kicker -110
Defensive Player or Punter -110
Positions and Specific Player Draft Props
Defensive Players Selected in Round 1
Over/Under 17.5 players
Offensive Players Selected in Round 1
Over/Under 14.5 players
Quarterbacks Selected in Round 1
Over/Under 3.5 quarterbacks
Running Backs Selected in Round 1
Over/Under 1 running backs
Wide Receivers Selected in Round 1
Over/Under 2.5 receivers
Will a Wide Receiver be Selected 15th or Earlier
YES +150
NO -200
Kyler Murray Selected Top 2
YES -1000
NO +500
Dwayne Haskins Selected 10th or Earlier
YES -110
NO -130
Drew Lock Selected 10th or Earlier
YES +140
NO -180
Nick Bosa Selected Top 2
YES -300
NO +200
Quinnen Williams Selected Top 3
YES -120
NO -120
Josh Allen Selected Top 3
YES +165
NO -240
Jawaan Taylor Selected 7th or Earlier
YES -120
NO -120
Ed Oliver Selected 8th or Earlier
YES -120
NO -120
Montez Sweat Selected 8th or Earlier
YES +250
NO -400
Rashan Gary Selected 9th or Earlier
YES +120
NO -160
D.K. Metcalf Selected 18th or Earlier
YES -120
NO -120
Marquise “Hollywood” Brown Selected 19th or Earlier
YES +250
NO -400