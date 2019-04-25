Odds on Who the Jets Will Draft

Before you see the prop bets, I want to talk about what the Jets should do in this draft. You can’t let the past scare you. You don’t go into any draft saying, “since we’ve never had luck drafting at this position, we will stay away from ____(insert player).”

Take Josh Allen. He’s a linebacker who is big and fast (6-5, 262, 4.63 in the 40-yard dash). He’s a pass rusher and a guy who can lay the smackdown to get fumbles.

Please do this so I can turn off the draft for the night and then read about the rest of it since the Jets don’t draft again until 68.

I’m right about 50% of the time with this team. They usually do the unexpected, see Ken O’Brien. The other thing they might do is trade down. That will give them at least two chances of getting it wrong.

Get the one potentially great player. Don’t play around with this pick and don’t trade it to a team for a player they don’t want to pay.

Despite rumors that leaked first thing Monday morning surrounding the Arizona Cardinals #1 Pick, BetOnline.AG still has Kyler Murray the overwhelming favorite to be selected first.

Find all live draft props below and continue to check for more from now until Thursday evening.

2019 NFL Draft Props

Player Selected 1st Overall

Kyler Murray 1/5

Nick Bosa 4/1

Quinnen Williams 9/1

Josh Allen 33/1

Player Selected 2nd Overall

Nick Bosa 1/3

Quinnen Williams 3/1

Kyler Murray 8/1

Josh Allen 14/1

Player Selected 3rd Overall

Quinnen Williams 2/1

Josh Allen 2/1

Ed Oliver 5/2

Nick Bosa 10/1

Dwayne Haskins 12/1

Drew Luck 14/1

Kyler Murray 16/1

1st Running Back Selected

Josh Jacobs 1/5

Miles Sanders 7/1

Damien Harris 8/1

David Montgomery 10/1

Justice Hill 20/1

1st Wide Receiver Selected

D.K. Metcalf -120

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown +225

A.J. Brown 7/1

Hakeem Butler 8/1

N’Keal Harry 16/1

Parris Campbell 25/1

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside 33/1

College Team Draft Props

Alabama Players Selected in Round 1

Over/Under 3.5 players

Clemson Players Selected in Round 1

Over/Under 2.5 players

Georgia Players Selected in Round 1

Over/Under 1.5 players

LSU Players Selected in Round 1

Over/Under 1.5 players

SEC Players Selected in Round 1

Over/Under 11.5 players

Big 10 Players Selected in Round 1

Over/Under 6.5 players

ACC Players Selected in Round 1

Over/Under 5.5 players

Big 12 Players Selected in Round 1

Over/Under 3.5 players

Pac 12 Players Selected in Round 1

Over/Under 2.5 players

Non-FBS Players Selected in Draft

Over/Under 18.5 players

Quirky NFL Draft Props

Will a Top 10 Pick be Traded on Draft Day

YES -700

NO +400

▪ 81.4% chance a Top 10 Pick is traded

Round 1 Trades on Draft Day Only

Over/Under 7.5 draft day trades

First Hug From Overall #1 Pick

His Mom -200

Field (any other person/no hug) +150

▪ 62.5% chance the #1 Pick hugs Mom first

Overall #1 Pick Cries before Goodell Greeting

YES +300

NO -500

▪ 23.1% chance the #1 Pick cries before Meeting Goodell

Mr. Irrelevant will be

Offensive Player or Kicker -110

Defensive Player or Punter -110

Positions and Specific Player Draft Props

Defensive Players Selected in Round 1

Over/Under 17.5 players

Offensive Players Selected in Round 1

Over/Under 14.5 players

Quarterbacks Selected in Round 1

Over/Under 3.5 quarterbacks

Running Backs Selected in Round 1

Over/Under 1 running backs

Wide Receivers Selected in Round 1

Over/Under 2.5 receivers

Will a Wide Receiver be Selected 15th or Earlier

YES +150

NO -200

Kyler Murray Selected Top 2

YES -1000

NO +500

Dwayne Haskins Selected 10th or Earlier

YES -110

NO -130

Drew Lock Selected 10th or Earlier

YES +140

NO -180

Nick Bosa Selected Top 2

YES -300

NO +200

Quinnen Williams Selected Top 3

YES -120

NO -120

Josh Allen Selected Top 3

YES +165

NO -240

Jawaan Taylor Selected 7th or Earlier

YES -120

NO -120

Ed Oliver Selected 8th or Earlier

YES -120

NO -120

Montez Sweat Selected 8th or Earlier

YES +250

NO -400

Rashan Gary Selected 9th or Earlier

YES +120

NO -160

D.K. Metcalf Selected 18th or Earlier

YES -120

NO -120

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown Selected 19th or Earlier

YES +250

NO -400