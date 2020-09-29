NEW YORK (Sept. 29, 2020) — The National Hockey League announced today the order of selection for the 2020 NHL Draft™ presented by EA SPORTS NHL21, which will be held virtually over two days. Round 1 will take place at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Rounds 2-7 will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

NBCSN, Sportsnet and TVA will provide live coverage on Tuesday, followed by NHL Network and Sportsnet on Wednesday. More details will be announced in the coming days.

Round 1

1. NY Rangers

2. Los Angeles

3. Ottawa (from SJS)

4. Detroit

5. Ottawa

6. Anaheim

7. New Jersey

8. Buffalo

9. Minnesota

10. Winnipeg

11. Nashville

12. Florida

13. Carolina (from TOR)

14. Edmonton

15. Toronto (from PIT)

16. Montreal

17. Chicago

18. New Jersey (from ARI)

19. Calgary

20. New Jersey (from VAN via TBL)

21. Columbus

22. NY Rangers (from CAR)

23. Philadelphia

24. Washington

25. Colorado

26. St. Louis

27. Anaheim (from BOS)

28. Ottawa (from NYI)

29. Vegas

30. Dallas

31. San Jose (from TBL)

Round 2

32. Detroit

33. Ottawa

34. San Jose

35. Los Angeles

36. Anaheim

37. Nashville (from NJD)

38. Buffalo

39. Minnesota

40. Winnipeg

41. Carolina (from NYR)

42. Nashville

43. Florida

44. Toronto

45. Detroit (from EDM)

46. Chicago (from PIT via VGK)

47. Montreal

48. Montreal (from CHI)

49. No selection

50. Calgary

51. Los Angeles (from VAN)

52. Ottawa (from CBJ)

53. Carolina

54. Philadelphia

55. Detroit (from WSH)

56. San Jose (from COL via WSH)

57. Montreal (from STL)

58. Boston

59. Ottawa (from NYI)

60. Los Angeles (from VGK)

61. Ottawa (from DAL via VGK)

62. Tampa Bay

Pick 49 – The NHL directed the forfeiture of this pick in sanctions against the Arizona Coyotes announced Aug. 26, 2020.

Round 3

63. Detroit

64. Ottawa

65. Detroit (from SJS)

66. Los Angeles

67. Anaheim

68. Vegas (from NJD)

69. Carolina (from BUF)

70. Nashville (from MIN)

71. Ottawa (from WPG)

72. NY Rangers

73. Nashville

74. Florida

75. Colorado (from TOR)

76. Edmonton (optional to CGY, conditional to CHI)

77. Pittsburgh

78. Montreal

79. Chicago

80. Washington (from ARI via COL)

81. Calgary (conditional to CHI)

82. Vancouver

83. Los Angeles (from CBJ via OTT and TOR)

84. New Jersey (from CAR)

85. Tampa Bay (from PHI via SJS)

86. St. Louis (from WSH via MTL)

87. Florida (from COL)

88. St. Louis

89. Boston

90. NY Islanders

91. Vegas

92. NY Rangers (from DAL)

93. Tampa Bay

Pick 76 – Under the terms of a July 19, 2019 trade, Edmonton will send its 3rd-round pick in 2020 or 2021 to Calgary. If CGY receives the 2020 pick, it will send the pick to CHI under the terms of a Feb. 24, 2020 trade.

Pick 81 – If CGY does not receive EDM’s 2020 3rd-round pick, it will send its own 2020 3rd-round pick to CHI (see pick 76).

Round 4

94. Tampa Bay (from DET)

95. Ottawa

96. Calgary (from SJS via MTL and BUF)

97. Los Angeles

98. Montreal (from ANA)

99. New Jersey

100. Buffalo

101. Minnesota

102. Montreal (from WPG)

103. NY Rangers

104. Anaheim (from NSH via PHI)

105. Florida

106. Toronto

107. Detroit (from EDM)

108. Pittsburgh

109. Montreal

110. Chicago

111. Arizona

112. Los Angeles (from CGY)

113. Vancouver

114. Columbus

115. Carolina

116. Philadelphia

117. Washington

118. Colorado

119. St. Louis

120. New Jersey (from BOS)

121. NY Islanders

122. Toronto (from VGK)

123. Dallas

124. Tampa Bay

Round 5

125. Detroit

126. San Jose (from OTT)

127. San Jose

128. Los Angeles

129. Anaheim

130. New Jersey

131. Buffalo

132. Minnesota

133. Winnipeg

134. NY Rangers

135. Nashville

136. Montreal (from FLA)

137. Florida (from TOR)

138. Edmonton

139. Pittsburgh

140. Carolina (from MTL)

141. Chicago

142. Arizona

143. Calgary

144. Vancouver

145. Columbus

146. St. Louis (from CAR)

147. Philadelphia

148. Washington

149. Colorado

150. St. Louis

151. Boston

152. NY Islanders

153. Toronto (from VGK)

154. Dallas

155. Ottawa (from TBL)

Round 6

156. Detroit

157. Tampa Bay (from OTT)

158. Ottawa (from SJS)

159. Los Angeles

160. Anaheim

161. New Jersey

162. Dallas (from BUF via CAR and FLA)

163. Minnesota

164. Winnipeg

165. NY Rangers

166. Nashville

167. Colorado (from FLA)

168. Toronto

169. Edmonton

170. Pittsburgh

171. Montreal

172. Chicago

173. Arizona

174. Calgary

175. Vancouver

176. Columbus

177. Toronto (from CAR)

178. Philadelphia

179. Washington

180. Toronto (from COL)

181. Ottawa (from STL via EDM)

182. Boston

183. NY Islanders

184. Vegas

185. Dallas

186. Tampa Bay

Round 7

187. Detroit

188. Montreal (from OTT)

189. Toronto (from SJS)

190. Los Angeles

191. Vancouver (from ANA)

192. New Jersey

193. Buffalo

194. Minnesota

195. Toronto (from WPG via MIN)

196. NY Rangers

197. NY Rangers (from NSH)

198. Florida

199. Carolina (from TOR)

200. Edmonton

201. San Jose (from PIT)

202. Philadelphia (from MTL)

203. St. Louis (from CHI via MTL)

204. Arizona

205. Calgary

206. NY Rangers (from VAN)

207. Columbus

208. Carolina

209. Philadelphia

210. San Jose (from WSH)

211. Colorado

212. Toronto (from STL)

213. Boston

214. NY Islanders

215. Vegas

216. Buffalo (from DAL)

217. Tampa Bay

Draft Order Procedure for 2020 NHL Draft™ presented by EA SPORTS NHL21

Round 1

Picks 1-15: Determined by Phases 1 and 2 of 2020 NHL Draft Lottery

Picks 16-27: Teams eliminated in Rounds 1 and 2 of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, in inverse order of 2019-20 regular season points percentage

Picks 28-29: Teams eliminated in 2020 Conference Finals, in inverse order of 2019-20 regular season points percentage

Pick 30: Team eliminated in 2020 Stanley Cup Final

Pick 31: 2020 Stanley Cup champion

Rounds 2-7

Picks 1-7: Teams who did not participate in the Return To Play, in inverse order of 2019-20 regular season points percentage

Picks 8-15: Teams eliminated in 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers, in inverse order of 2019-20 regular season points percentage

Picks 16-27: Teams eliminated in Rounds 1 and 2 of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, in inverse order of 2019-20 regular season points percentage

Picks 28-29: Teams eliminated in 2020 Conference Finals, in inverse order of 2019-20 regular season points percentage

Pick 30: Team eliminated in 2020 Stanley Cup Final

Pick 31: 2020 Stanley Cup champion

###