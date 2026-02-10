Sam Darnold Made it Despite The Jets

I always liked Sam Darnold. I wanted him to succeed, and I wanted the New York Jets to hold on to him longer than they did. Joe Douglas assured Darnold he was safe until he wasn’t. Was that the latest downfall of the franchise? Maybe? It didn’t help it, that’s for sure. I posted an excerpt here so we can remember Douglas and what ownership did.

Even if Douglas wants to tank, he still has an obligation to develop the players he drafts in hopes of becoming a better team. With a substandard coach in Adam Gase, and the Jets have scored six offensive touchdowns all season, Sam Darnold was being set up from the start. The patchwork offensive line, the loss of Robby Anderson, all of it was never going to make the team better. All of it was designed to save ownership money and just throw out a substandard product on the field of play.

I hope Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots today. I still dislike the Patriots, but this is about Darnold. He’s been through the wars. Had a lot of ups and downs and has a chance to win the Lombardi Trophy. It’s a great comeback story that I am invested in.

I think Darnold will throw at least two touchdowns in Super Bowl 60, leading his team to victory. That’s my two cents.

Remove the Dynamic Kickoff

The NFL has put out a nice beginner’s guide for people watching football for the first time. They had to put out a paragraph of an explanation, with a few color photos and illustrations to explain this abomination of a rule. If you have to explain it that heavily, then please do away with it. It’s madness, it’s dumb, and it artificially changes field position in the game.

I am over hearing the phrase “landing zone”.