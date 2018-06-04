Still More Yankee Quiz

You asked and now you receive – questions simple, weird, relevant, irrelevant, but all New York Yankees related.

Take the quiz and see how much you know.

From the “Stadium Club” to Babe Ruth’s Uniform Number to who owned the team before George Steinbrenner came along . . .

71. What is the significance of William S. Devery and Frank J. Farrell in the history of the franchise?

A. Willie Randolph B. Thurman Munson C. Dave Winfield D. Jerry Mumphrey

72. How many times did George Steinbrenner hire and fire Billy Martin?

A. 4 B. 5 C. 6 D7

73. Who was the 20th manager in Steinbrenner’s time?

A. Billy Martin B. Stump Merrill C. C. Buck Showalter D. Joe Torre?

74. Who pitched the first no-hitter against the Yankees?

A. George Foster B. Cy Young C. Bob Feller D Hoyt Wilhelm

75. Which former Yankees player went on to serve as president of the American League?

76. Mickey Mantle was a rookie in 1951 but a different Yankee won Rookie of the Year. Who was he?

A. Gene Woodling B Andy Carey C. Gil McDougald D. Hank Bauer

77. What Yankee in his first four years played on four world championship teams?

A. Joe DiMaggio B. Derek Jeter C. Yogi Berra D. Lou Gehrig

78. Two Yankees came to the major leagues without having played one game in the minors. Who were they?

79. What Yankee was in the D-Day landing at Omaha Beach June 6, 1944?

A. Ralph Houk B. Yogi Berra C. Jerry Coleman D. Hank Bauer

80. Bob Sheppard had the nick-name “Voice of God.” Who gave him the nickname?

A. Red Barber B Mel Allen C. George Steinbrenner D. Reggie Jackson

81. Who had the idea to create the Yankee Stadium “Stadium Club”?

A. Casey Stengel B. Larry MacPhail C. Dan Topping D. Jake Ruppert

82. After Lou Gehrig, who became the next captain?

A. Phil Rizzuto B. Lefty Gomez C. Mickey Mantle D. Thurman Munson

83. Which of the longest standing Yankee managers has the highest winning percentage?

A. Joe Torre B. Joe McCarthy C. Casey Stengel D. Buck Showalter

84. The Yankees have the distinction of being the first to train outside of the USA. Where did the training take place?

A. Bermuda B. Jamaica C. Cuba D. Dominican Republic

85. All played for Yankees and Mets, aside from one. Who is he?

A. Lee Mazzilli B. Gene Woodling C. Phil Linz D. Rusty Stab

86. What Yankee recorded the most steals of home?

A. Mickey Mantle B. Willie Randolph C. Lou Gehrig D. Ricky Henderson

87. Easy one – Babe Ruth’s uniform number?

88. Who hit the first home run in the new Yankee Stadium?

How did the Babe get the number?

89. Another easy one. Who owned Yankees before the Steinbrenners?

90. Joe DiMaggio played his entire career for the Yankees. What team did he coach for?

A. Cardinals B. A’s C. Padres D. Dodgers

91. When David Wells became a Yankee for the first time, what uniform number did he request and why?

Answers

71. They were owners of the Highlanders Yankees from (1903-1915).

72. –The magic number – – B. 5

73. C. Buck Showalter

74. B. Cy Young

75. Dr. Bobby Brown

76. C. Gil McDougald

77. A. Joe DiMaggio

78. Catfish Hunter, Dave Winfield

79. Yogi Berra

80. D. Reggie Jackson

81. B. Larry MacPhail

82. D. Thurman Munson

83. B. Joe McCarthy, .627

84. A. Bermuda, 1913

85. D. Rusty Staub

86. C. Lou Gehrig, 15

87. Three

88. Babe Ruth

89. CBS

90. B. A’s

91. Three was number he requested because it was number worn by Babe Ruth who he admired. The number has long been retired.

ABOUT HARVEY FROMMER

One of the most prolific and respected sports journalists and oral historians in the United States, author of the autobiographies of legends Nolan Ryan, Tony Dorsett, and Red Holzman, Dr. Harvey Frommer is an expert on the New York Yankees and has arguably written more books, articles and reviews on the New York Yankees than anyone.

