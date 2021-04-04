The Latest 2021 World Series Odds

April is here. 30 Major League Baseball teams start their quest for the 2021 World Series. Check out the latest MLB news as we head into what should be, hopefully, a typical MLB Season so you can start getting ready to make your bets against their MLB odds.

2021 World Series Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers +300

New York Yankees +550

San Diego Padres +800

Tampa Bay Rays +2000

Atlanta Braves +1000

Minnesota Twins +1800

Chicago White Sox +1000

Oakland Athletics +2400

Houston Astros +2500

Cleveland Indians +4000

Cincinnati Reds +3500

Chicago Cubs +4000

New York Mets +1000

Washington Nationals +3500

St. Louis Cardinals +2500

Toronto Blue Jays +2000

Philadelphia Phillies +4000

L.A. Angels +4000

Milwaukee Brewers +3000

Boston Red Sox +5000

Miami Marlins +7000

San Francisco Giants +8000

Arizona Diamondbacks +10000

Colorado Rockies +12500

Seattle Mariners +8000

Baltimore Orioles +10000

Detroit Tigers +12500

Kansas City Royals +10000

Texas Rangers +15000

Pittsburgh Pirates +25000

Angels player Mike Trout favored to win AL MVP but Shohei has garnered the most money

At +200, Mike Trout is favored to win the American League MVP. But Trout hasn’t attracted the most money.

Worldwide, more bets have flown to Trout’s teammate, Shohei Ohtani, than to Trout. At +2000, Shohei represents sportsbook exposure for sure. From a betting perspective, though, Ohtani’s odds make him an underlay.

Shohei won’t win the MVP unless he becomes the second starter in Joe Maddon’s rotation. Right now, that looks like a longshot. In his final spring training game, the Dodgers shelled Shohei for 7 earned runs in 2.1 innings thrown.

Ohtani developed a blister on his hand and is now listed as day-to-day. Shohei has a lot to prove before becoming the player handicappers back most to win MVP.

Mookie Betts and Juan Soto Are The NL MVP Favorites

At +750, Betts and Soto provide more value than Trout. But if Trout returns to his 2019 form, though, he has a much better chance of winning the American League MVP than Soto or Betts do of winning the National League MVP.

At +750, both Mookie and Juan are underlays. The NL MVP race is much deeper than the AL MVP race. Fernando Tatis, Ronald Acuna, Cody Bellinger, Freddie Freeman, heck, even Bryce Harper at +1600 has a shot.

Make sure to do your homework before accepting low odds on any NL MVP contender.

Dodgers and Yankees head into season underlay choices to win the World Series

The Dodgers are loaded for sure, but LAD won the 2020 World Series after a 60-game season. They improved by signing Trevor Bauer. Cy Young winners don’t always produce the same results the year after they win the award, though.

More importantly? No team has repeated as World Series Champions since the Yankees in 1999 and 2000.

This year, NYY, like the Dodgers, offers underlay odds. The batting line-up is stellar, but after Gerrit Cole, the starting rotation leaves a lot to be desired.

Corey Kluber, listed as second in the rotation, has started 8 games since 2019. The jury is out on whether Kluber returns to his Cy Young form. The jury is also out on James Tallion.

Unless you’re in love with the Dodgers or Yankees, consider backing a team with better odds. The Padres, Braves, and White Sox look strong heading into the season. With some luck, the Mets, Blue Jays, and even the Angels can win the World Series.

So many choices mean we should consider all angles before making 2021 World Series bets on teams offering low odds.