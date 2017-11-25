2017 Holiday Book Reviews

Here are some holiday book reviews. I will be updating them every few days. To start it off I give you “Tales from The Philadelphia Eagles Sideline”. Golden Forbes is the author and Sports Publishing did a nice job of producing a well put together tome.

This book is great for the younger Eagles fans who want to dig in and learn about legends like Chuck Bednarik, Steve Van Buren, Norm Van Brocklin and Reggie White to name a few.

http://arcadepub.com/titles/13228-9781683581635-tales-from-the-philadelphia-eagles-sideline

The player profiles are well done and fans can read a few a day. Jason Peters and Carson Wentz are in this updated version. Eagles fans will like this book for sure, except the Chip Kelly profile. But he’s a part of their history.

“So You Think You’re a Philadelphia Eagles Fan?” is my second review. Same publisher, Skip Clayton is the author. Merrill Reese wrote the foreword which is a good way to start off an Eagles book. Skip is an all-timer around Philadelphia. He’s a wealth of knowledge and it shows in this re-release.

http://arcadepub.com/titles/13225-9781683580959-so-you-think-youre-a-philadelphia-eagles-fan

I love the quizzes. Readers really like them. They go from starter to Hall of Fame level. That’s a lost art in today’s online world.

This book has some cringe worthy moments like a mention of DeMarco Murray and Eric Allen. Oh wait, that’s my New York Jets fandom kicking in.