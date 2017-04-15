2017 NHL Draft – – My Top 30 Rankings – – Version 2.0

Nolan Patrick – 6-3, 198 – C – He plays a heavy game and gets better as the game goes on. Good on draws. Good stick on defense. Works hard in the corners. Excellent passer. Smooth skater gets in on the net quickly. Nico Hischier – 6-0, 174 – C – He has a fast stick. He can score down low with a good backhand. Great one-timer. Very good speed. Plays big. Plays solid defense. He can deke around multiple players to get to the net by himself for a scoring chance. Casey Mittelstadt – 6-0, 197 –C – U of Minnesota commit. Great stick moves. Has some jets and great stick moves. Can score tough goals in the crease too. Has scored some highlight reel goals in the USHL. Timothy Liljegren – 6-0, 192 – D – Good speed. Gets to loose pucks quickly. Can make the cross-ice pass. Plays point on the power play like a boss. Klim Kostin – 6-3, 196 – RW – He gets there with good speed. Can sometimes make one too many moves in traffic. Can make a nice pass in traffic. Defensive awareness is there. Eeli Tolvanen – 5-10, 179 – LW – BC Commit – 5-10, 179 – LW – Big-time scoring potential. Fast and great poise, again, like the u18 in the 2017 WJC. Shifty skater. Pro slapper and wrist shot. Fills the lane well. Gabriel Vilardi – 6-3, 201 – C – Has breakaway ability. Good passer. Can score in the high slot. Great hands. Elias Pettersson – 6-2, 161 – C/W – Draws penalties when he turns the corner on a defender. Will get stronger down the road. Great speed and wrist shot off the wing. Plays better on a larger ice surface right now. Owen Tippett – 6-2, 203 – RW – Has a terrific shot. He’s good at getting deflections. Smooth skater. Capable of going around players. Can snipe the small holes left by the goalie. Tough kid who can take a hit. Juuso Valimaki – 6-2, 201 – D – He’s a good skater with very good positioning. Stays back on defense first. Effortless passer.A mature kid. Great hockey I.Q. Has game speed. Safe clears. Michael Rasmussen – 6-5, 203 – C – Dangerous goal scorer. Deadly in the paint. A weapon on the power play. Can get rebounds and deposit them quickly in the back of the net. Quick trigger on his one-timer. Good hands in the crease. Cody Glass – 6-2, 180 – C – A big point producer. Sharp passer. Wins puck battles. Sneaks behind the defense or blasts by them at speed. Gets open down low where he’s deadly. Isaac Ratcliffe – 6-6, 195 – LW – He’s scoring buckets of goals. A beast in the crease. You have to chip the puck away from him or else. You will lose the physical battle. Has some good dekes for a big man. Hard wrist shot. Get to loose pucks quickly. Ryan Poehling – 6-2, 185 – C – Good hustle. Gets after it in the offensive zone. Good hockey I.Q. Urho Vaakainainen – 6-1, 181 – D – Brings puck up the ice with his head up. Slick and accurate passer. Has an extra gear when going up ice. Can make fast, sharp turns to lose opposition to help make a pass up ice. Kailer Yamamoto – 5-8, 155 – RW – He’s highly skilled. Good stick on defense. Can turn a steal into a scoring chance with his speed and shooting ability. Plays center too. Lays the body on the opposition. Makes great passes. Leads the rush like a pro. Martin Necas – 5-11, 165 – C – Have only seen him on video so far. Fast, in on the action. Not afraid to play down low. Skilled passer. He has great closing speed to get to the net. Lias Andersson – 5-11, 198 – C – Had two goals in the 2017 WJC. He has a shiftiness in his skating combined with great stick and puck skills makes him dangerous. Dangerous on the PK and the PP. Scores goals down low because of his good hands. Cal Foote – 6-3, 209 – D – Love his long reach. Keeps pucks alive in offensive zone and turns them into points. Good skater. Has an edge. Active stick. Great first pass. Tied up Hischier in the Top Prospect Game. Covers for his partner well. Cale Makar – 5-10, 176 – D – Had a five-point game this year. Puts shots right on net. Excellent passer. Leads the rush well after playing strong defense. Wrist shot has some juice and he can put it top shelf even in coverage. UMass Amherst commit. Nicolas Hague – 6-5, 215 – D – Has a lot of power on his point shot. Long reach. Knows when to pinch in. Heavy wrist shot too. Jason Robertson – 6-2 – 190- LW – Can score nice goals in the tough area down low. He can muscle it in. Very fast release. Doesn’t need a lot of room to get a nice shot on goal. Nick Suzuki – 5-11 – 183 – C – Good speed. Looks like a goal scorer. Good hands. Two-way guy. plays the PK. Has a knack for getting short-handed goals. Matthew Strome – 6-3, 205 – C – Very accurate one-timer. He can score in traffic. Excellent stick and puck control. Not the best skater, trails the play well and always has his stick down ready to shoot. Accurate passer. Ivan Lodnia – 5-10 – 180 – RW – Nice fake of a pass in offensive zone and then ripped a nice wrist shot in the net in International play. Excellent stick handler. Showed speed on the wing. Good passer. Plays well in the defensive zone. Holds the puck well. Shane Bowers – 6-0, 175 – C – BU Commit – Good foot speed. Works well in traffic. Will wait for goalies to commit during scoring chances. Complete player. Reads plays for offense. Kristian Vesalainen – 6-3, 207 – Wing – He got a nice goal, clutch to break a third period tie in the 2017 WJC. Part of the gold medal team in last year’s U18s. Jake Oettinger – 6-4, 204 – G – Smooth lateral movements. Eats rebounds. Takes good angles. Has to work on closing the 5-hole better.Good on breakaways, doesn’t panic. Nice easy movements on low shots. Directs rebounds to his players well. Sees in traffic. Decent play in the Beanpot. Maxime Comtois – 6-2, 200 – LW – He spends too much time in the penalty box. He can fire off a pass quickly especially on the power play. He has a sneaky wrister in traffic. He’s fast, he can score on a tap in, and the one-timer. Noel Hoefenmayer – 6-0, 190 – D – He’s an offensive defenseman who does some backchecking as well. He knows when to pinch and he’s come on like gangbusters late in the season for the Ottawa 67’s.

The next list will get bumped out to 45 players.

Casey Mittelstadt at the All American Prospects Game.