Camila Mendes on Busy Tonight

Camila Mendes was on Busy Tonight on E! and talked about her hit show Riverdale:

Mendes also talked about how nervous she was when she was auditioning for Riverdale.

“I put paper towels under my shirt. Not for the audition but in the waiting room, and then every time they’d be like, ‘Alright they’re ready for you,’ I’d be like ‘whoop’ and I’d just like pull them out.”

Camila Mendes on E!’s Busy Tonight | Photo Credit: Jordin Althaus