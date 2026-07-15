Catching Up With Joe Amodei Regarding ‘Cold War in Philly’

Cold War in Philly: Flyers vs Russia 1976 Skates onto Digital Platforms July 14 while film continues to play to Sold-Out Theatrical Screenings

I watched it, and it’s fantastic. We did a long video interview on Locked on Flyers. But that was then, and this is now. Joe is tirelessly promoting this film, and I’m here for it. Here’s what he told me recently.

“I made this film for the players that played the game, and cannot be happier to see how much each of them has loved it. The reception across the Philadelphia area has been fantastic.

“Theaters continue to book our film, and for those who don’t live in the Philadelphia area, they can go to Amazon or Apple TV to rent it. It is available now.”

Joe is passionate about this. He will be on my station, NHL Network Radio, on Friday, July 17th. Check out their Twitter/X feed for the exact time.

That’s appointment radio.

Here’s more information about the film.

Featuring exclusive interviews with Flyers legends Bobby Clarke, Bernie Parent, Bill Barber, Reggie Leach, Joe Watson, Jimmy Watson, Bob “The Hound” Kelly, Dave “The Hammer” Schultz, Don Saleski, Orest Kindrachuk, Ross Lonsberry, Larry Goodenough, along with coaches, broadcasters, journalists, and fans who witnessed the historic matchup firsthand, Cold War in Philly: Flyers vs Russia 1976 captures the emotion, intensity, and lasting significance of a game that transcended sports. The documentary also explores how the Soviet style forever changed hockey while celebrating the Flyers’ enduring legacy as one of the NHL’s most iconic teams.

Fans who can’t make it to the theatres can now rent or own the film on the digital platforms below.

Prime Video: https://www.amazon.com/Cold-War-Philly-Flyers-Russia/dp/B0H5HJJV7C/

Apple TV: https://tv.apple.com/us/movie/cold-war-in-philly-flyers-vs-russia-1976/umc.cmc.21y8bbvrpb5o3mzsvxiz575e9

Fandango at Home: https://athome.fandango.com/content/browse/details/Cold-War-in-Philly-Flyers-vs-Russia-1976/4981337

Upcoming theatrical screening dates and locations can be found by visiting www.coldwarinphilly.com .

Photo by Sportsology.