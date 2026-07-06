What I saw in the Flyers Three-on-Three Tourney

Let’s remember that this is development camp. Even three on three in this with some camp invite goalies, at times, has to be taken into consideration.

Noah Powell – He skated with his head up and showed off a heavy wrist shot. His power moves worked. I saw two nice goals. He is continuing to work on his power game and offense.

Jack Nesbitt – He has to work on his skating. I’ve talked about it. His wrist shot has gotten better, and he showed that off a few times. Afterwards, Flahr talked about his development curve. Remember, he is going to Michigan after this, and that’s important for him and to the Flyers. It was mentioned.

Alex Ciernik – He had 7 or 8 goals. He looked good. Without checking and a lot of space, he always excels. He had a key turnover, too. Let’s see what happens this season in Lehigh Valley.

Spencer Gill – He showed off his skating and made smart plays in the o-zone.

Martin Psohlavec – He has good, fast movements. He made a nice, low glove save. He is a very good stick handler. He got injured and will hang around for a week to get treatment.

Maksim Sokolovskii – After his stretch, he threw some ice up in the air. Like LeBron James does with rosin. He got a shot on goal between his legs and took a lot of shots, got a penalty shot, and buried it. His offense was on display. Not as much with his defense. He focused a lot on defense last year, and I see why. He can go too far in the offensive zone. He’ll learn, and London is a great place to learn.

Luke Vlooswyk – He looked good on retrievals, and he made a few nice stick stops. Nobody was really using the body until the final game.

Ryan MacPherson – He had a nice top-shelf goal and showed off some good passing and speed. He is going to Robert Morris next season. I’ll be watching him.

Devin Kaplan – He looked good skating and had a few goals. He made me think this year will be an improvement over last season.

Matthew Gard – He was one of the best skaters in the tournament and always got to the net.

Alex Bump – He had a couple of goal scorers’ goals.

Carter Amico – He is looking close to the player I ranked as a first-rounder before injuries hurt his draft stock. This season is big for him. His skating is back on track, and it’s fluid.

Shane Vansaghi – He was around the net. Didn’t connect. 3-on-3 doesn’t show off his game.

Marek Sklenicka – He was solid. He made a great point-blank save. He is very safe, almost too safe with his stick. That needs some work.