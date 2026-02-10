David Chapeau Performed in Crunch Time

David Chapeau is a punter for Louisville. He was part of a big play in which he ran for a first down and helped set up an important touchdown that led to a big win over the favored Miami Hurricanes.

That must have been a tense time in the huddle before this successful trick play.



“Dude, I was about to throw up because I was just so nervous,” Chapeau admitted. “That was probably the first game I’ve ever really been nervous about.



“I got the play. I think the hope is to get a touchdown, but I knew subconsciously that the first down was there if crap happened. If you look at the play, Cooper, the kicker, runs off also. So, it’s designed to be a triple option. So, I really kind of looked at that first. And then, since it was open, I just took it.”



Chapeau was on radio row at the Super Bowl. He was there on behalf of Rudolph Foods and Porkrinds.com. He won the 2025 Crunch Time Hero of the Year Award.

“That was my 1st run. I had two tackles at Central Michigan, and then I had a pass, a 23 yard pass against San Diego State. It was to a linebacker in double coverage. And that led to a touchdown, and we ended up winning the game on a field goal.



As a punter, I wondered what kind of pass he threw?



“It was like a dart. It was probably the best ball I could have ever thrown.”

Chapeau is having a pro day, and since one of Louisville’s wide receivers is a first rounder, there will be a lot of scouts there watching him punt.



The Crunch Time Hero® program highlights college football players whose performances create change beyond the scoreboard. Throughout the season, PorkRinds.com partnered with the Archer Foundation to raise awareness and support families impacted by pediatric brain cancer through fan engagement. Fans can Be a Crunch Time Hero® by donating to The Archer Foundation. Learn more at www.archerfoundation.org



About Rudolph Foods and PorkRinds.com

PorkRinds.com, a division of Rudolph Foods, is the e-commerce hub for pork rind aficionados everywhere. Created with the intention to help introduce pork rinds to the masses, PorkRinds.com offers a variety of pork rind brands that are naturally high in protein, low in carbohydrates and gluten free. For additional information and online ordering, visit PorkRinds.com



About the Archer Foundation:

The mission of the Archer Foundation is to provide support and resources to families facing the challenges of DIPG and DMG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma.) Their namesake, Archer, lost his life to DIPG at six years old. His battle, his courage and his absolute joy for life inspired his family to carry on his legacy through the Archer Foundation. Their vision is a world where no family has to suffer the pain of losing a child to DIPG/DMG, where innovative research leads to effective treatments, better prognoses, and ultimately, a cure for this disease. Learn more at https://www.archer-foundation. org/







