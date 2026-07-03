Flyers Dev Camp Notes

Porter Martone – He is the most talented player to grace any development camp I’ve ever covered. His shot is so hard it moves the back of the net like a pro. He looks great. I’d still like to see him get a bit more explosive with his skating.

Ilya Pautov – I love his wrist shot. He turns it over. He makes great passes, too. He made a great passing duo with Ruohonen.

Maksim Sokolovski – In hockey drills, he looked good. In other skating drills, he looks a bit unbalanced. That’s what this camp is for. To correct things like that.

KJ Sauer – Looks like a net front guy, and his stops and starts losing defenders, which is good.

Cole Knuble – He was the most determined player to get to the net. His edges are improving.

Shane Vansaghi – He was the best at deflections. He told me he’s comfortable around the net. That’s going to help him down the road.

Alex Bump – He was fighting it early. Missing the net, and then it started to come together.

Ryan MacPherson – He showed some good offensive moves. Maybe he puts it together this year at Vermont.

Jack Nesbitt – I liked him on the give-n-go drills. However, his skating still needs to be more fluid.

Bonus –

Nikita Grebenkin – His stickhandling looks good, and his wrist shot looked strong. He looked healthy to me. A great sign for him.

It was nice to see Jett Luchanko there.

I will talk about the goalies in the 3-on-3 on Friday.