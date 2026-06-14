The Knicks Win Affected Me

I was five when the New York Knicks won the first time. I was aware. My family was watching, and I know about Willis Reed, Walt “Clyde” Frazier, and the rest of that team with Red Holzman as the coach.

By the time 1973 hit, I was a huge fan, along with my brother Mark. We went to some games at MSG I’m pretty sure we went a few times that season to see Earl “The Pearl” Monroe and Frazier in the backcourt. The best I’ve ever seen.

When I started focusing more on hockey and baseball, I put the NBA in the rear-view mirror. But deep down, I was secretly hoping the Knicks could do this. I had seen them get close before, but they couldn’t get the job done. This time they did.

Watching Jalen Brunson the last few weeks, he brought back all those great Knicks memories for me. I watched most of the last two games, and that’s more than I’ve watched in years. Mike Brown seemed to make all the right moves late in the game, especially on defense, and that bothered the San Antonio Spurs.

Watching the fans celebrate in the streets of New York was fun to see. I don’t remember what it looked like when I was 10. When the New York Rangers won in 1994, I saw that, and it was tremendous, but this topped that. This is something that New York City was waiting for.

The New York Jets are on the clock. If they ever won a Super Bowl, the celebration would be just as chaotic.

Congrats to the New York Knicks, you did it.