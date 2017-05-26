Gene Simmons Selects Local Band ‘Mach 22’ As Opening Act For June 2 Concert At Trocadero Theatre

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Gene Simmons has selected local Philadelphia band Mach 22 to perform as an opening act at the Wizard World: An Evening with Gene Simmons and His Band,” Friday, June 2, at the The Trocadero Theatre (1003 Arch St. in Center City).



Mach 22 (http://www.mach22music.com/) was selected via a search over the past six weeks. The band will play a set beginning at 7:45 p.m., followed by Creem Circus at 8:30 and Gene Simmons at 9:30 p.m. Doors open a 7 p.m.



As the name implies, MACH22’s rise is set to mach speed, with no turning back. Their presence, attitude, and sound, are winning audiences over at every show.



MACH22 is as authentic as you can get in a pure rock and roll band. Their songs span the emotional spectrum, capturing that classic feel with a modern rock edge. With their killer riffs, bluesy rhythms, and soulful delivery, they keep their audiences hooked for the entire set. The MACH22 sound echoes the tone of classic rock but imprints a style all their own.



Tickets start at $38, with VIP and meet-and-greet packages available. Tickets are available at http://www.thetroc.com.

photo courtesy of Dan Williams.