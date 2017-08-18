Horror Films Popularity is Undeniable

We all love a good horror movie. Even if you are scared and peeking through a blanket you’re still watching. The buildup is a key facet of these films and one that’s got a lot of early buzz is ‘Clinton Road’.

For those wondering why this road. Clinton Road is located in West Milford, Passaic County, New Jersey. There’s suppose to be a ghost boy by the bridge and a Druid Temple that has its own storyline and more. As a young man, I rode by the ‘Amityville Horror’ house and a place called Mount Misery on Long Island.

“There are a lot of stories about ‘Clinton Road’. It’s got a lot of press going on right now which is cool,” said O’Brien. “I see a lot of people are now interested in going out there. Now I think it’s going to become even more popular. We had a similar road where I grew up in Jersey. We would drive on it and tell stories and it was desolate.”

This movie stars Ice-T (Law and Order SVU and more), Vinnny Pastore (Sopranos and more) and Erin O’Brien (One Penny, Fight Valley and more). I’ve interview O’Brien before and her career is really starting to take off (see below).

“Usually we get the press after we’ve already filmed a movie but adding Ice-T, it’s getting a lot of buzz. I’m really excited to work with Vinny Pastore. Every time they added a new cast member I was like ‘this is so awesome’,” she stated.

O’Brien signed up to do a genre of movies that scares the hell out of her and yet she’s willing to do it. Is she crazy? Nah, she’s from Jersey.

“I feel like the genre has changed. When I was a kid I liked to watch the super-scary, gory stuff that I wasn’t supposed to be watching. Now I like a little more thriller type stuff,” she said like a grown up. “I get scared really easily. I like them but I don’t watch a ton of them because I get really scared.”

O’Brien did explain why this is a great opportunity for her.

“I’m really excited about it and I think because I scare really easy that’s going to help me out a ton. It’s very authentic,” she rationalized. “Horror fans are so loyal and they get really stoked about these kinds of things.”

Actors who embrace this genre know there’s a chance they will be eliminated at some point in the movie.

“I don’t want to give anything away but somebody has to die and somebody has to get bloodied in some way,” she joked. “It’s gotta be shocking.”

“My family doesn’t get to see a lot of my movies. Which sucks for them. The one movie they did see was ‘One Penny’ because it was a sweet story. My character was a nice girl. There was no sex in it. A little bit of violence. But they could handle it,” she hopes. “I think they can see this one. My mom, like me, is going to be covering her eyes the whole time.”

I’ll be seeing this movie when it’s released.