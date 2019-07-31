MLB Trading Deadline: Fear of Trading Prospects Is a Two-Way Street

I kept hearing that the Mets would never trade with the Yankees. That they were cowards. Well, today they would have traded Zack Wheeler to the Yankees if they had the best offer. A trade never happened, and my guess is, the Yankees didn’t offer enough. They didn’t offer enough for Marcus Stroman so Brian Cashman will have to take his lumps for not acquiring a starting pitcher on a team with a championship bullpen and start lineup but a mediocre starting staff.

The Mets will try and get back in the playoff picture with Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom, Zack Wheeler and Marcus Stroman as their starting four and don’t forget Steven Matz.

Brodie Van Wagenen has gambled with the Mets future in the past week. He’s mortgaged the future for a long-shot run at the playoffs this year and a shot next year with at least four solid starters and possibly five if Wheeler accepts the qualifying offer that will be headed his way.

We can talk about the future down the road. The Mets are better today and now there’s a decent team to watch for the rest of the season. The Mets needed to sell tickets and they’ll probably do that. It’s up to the fans to see how they feel about the new team on a five-game winning streak but still under .500. That’s been the mark the Mets have to get past and stay past before the fans truly believe in them.

The Phillies had some minor additions and they will fight it out with the Mets and Nationals for the wild card spots along with a few other teams. They will play each other a lot down the stretch so there could be some late August and good September baseball in the NL East. The Braves will run away with the division, that’s a given.

We will re-visit this down the road, but for now, the Mets could be interesting down the stretch, one way or another, contending or not.