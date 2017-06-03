Review: Volvic Water Has Potential

Volvic water is a good tasting water. The benefit is the minerals you are supposed to gain from it as it gets filtered through six layers of volcanic rock.

I used this during a softball game and got good results. Will I drink it again to try and get good results a second time? Yes, but that’s just me. It has a balanced PH of 7 and that’s supposed to be good for you as well.

The water is untouched by man and that’s an interesting concept. Some say when added to soil it has given them a better looking vegetable. I leave it to you to decide.

Here is the company website:

http://www.volvic-is-committed.com/en/