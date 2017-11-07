ULTIMATE YANKEE QUIZ (Part 2)

As a result of popular demand, for your reading and wondering pleasure, here come the Yankees in quiz form from the professor of Bronx Bomber content. No peeking at the answers. Take the quiz first. Five correct answers makes you an “All Star.” Lower than that read some of my Yankee books.

QUESTIONS

16. In defeating the Oakland A’s in the 2001 American League Division playoffs, what did the Yankees accomplish that no team ever had done before in a three-of-five-game series?

A. Limited their opponents to a total of two runs

B. Had a perfect fielding percentage

C. Won three straight after losing two games at home

D. Hit at least one home run in every game

17. What Yankees MVP appeared in the fewest games in the year in which he won the award?

18. Easy one: What was Yogi Berra’s given name?

19. What uniform number was retired by the Yankees to honor a player who never was on the team?

A. Jackie Robinson B. Bob Feller C. Dom DiMaggio D. Pee Wee Reese

20. Who remains the only Yankee to hit four home runs in one game?

A. Lou Gehrig B. Reggie Jackson C. Babe Ruth D. Yogi Berra

21. Which Yankees pitcher once led the league in wins one year and saves the next?

22. Who was the last batter Don Larsen faced in the Perfect Game he pitched in the 1956 World Series for the Yankees?

A. Roy Campanella B. Jackie Robinson C. Dale Mitchell D. Pee Wee Reese

23. What Yankee pitcher had the nickname “Rags”? A. Johnny Sain B. Joe Page C. Dave Righetti D. Don Larsen

24. What position did Wally Pipp play?

A. First Base B. Center Field C. Catcher D. Third Base

25. What is the most games Mariano Rivera saved in a season? A. 61 B 47 C 53 D 51

26. “SEE YA! SEE YA! SEE YA!” is the signature call of?

A. Suzyn Waldman B. John Sterling C. Michael Kay D. Mel Allen

27. Who was the only pitcher for the franchise to win 40 games in a season under modern rules?

28. What major league team did Joe Girardi manage before the Yankees?

A. Cubs B. Marlins C. Red Sox D Indians

29. Who was the “Junk Man?”

A. Ron Guidry B. Joe Page C. Eddie Lopat D. Don Larsen

30. What positions did Johnny Mize play for the Yankees and what other New York team did he play for? A bit of a trick question.

ANSWERS

16. C. They won three straight after losing two games at home.

17. Pitcher Spud Chandler appeared in 30 games when he won the American League award in 1943.

18. Lawrence Peter

19. Jackie Robinson

20. Lou Gehrig

21. Waite Hoyt. 1927 he had 22 wins. In 1928 he had 8 saves.

22. C. Dale Mitchell

23.C. Dave Righetti

24. A. First Base until LouGehrig came along.

25 C.53

26. C. Michael Kay

27. The year was 1904. The pitcher was Jack Chesbro who won 41 games.

28. B. Marlins

29. C. Eddie Lopat

30. He played for St. Louis Cardinals, New York Giants. He played exclusively first base for Yankees.

About Harvey Frommer: One of the most prolific and respected sports journalists and oral historians in the United States, author of the autobiographies of legends Nolan Ryan, Tony Dorsett, and Red Holzman, Dr. Harvey Frommer is an expert on the New York Yankees and has arguably written more books, articles and reviews on the New York Yankees than anyone. In 2010, he was selected by the City of New York as an historical consultant for the re-imagined old Yankee Stadium site, Heritage Field. A professor for more than two decades in the MALS program at Dartmouth College, Frommer was dubbed “Dartmouth’s Mr. Baseball” by their alumni magazine.

