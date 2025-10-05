USHL Fall Classic Additional Standouts 

We are well into this, and I’m talking about non-NTDP players. Here are a few more:

Jack Hextall – Youngstown – This center is a top 15 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. When I watched him last year, I was taken by the fact that he wants the puck. He’s averaging 3.4 shots per game according to InStat. His catch and release is impressive. He knows when to walk up and rip his shot high. He is stronger and has one of the deadliest shots in the league. He’s going to Michigan State next year.

Blake Zielinski – Des Moines – This current center is a guaranteed first-round pick. Where he is placed in this draft depends on the type of season he has. He had a solid first game. Took a bump and came back. His wrist shot had a lot of force behind it and really rode up on the goalie. InStat has him shooting seven times a game with 18:44 ice time. He is a workhorse. I spoke to him for a future article. Impressive guy, and he knows he has to work on face-offs a bit. I like him on the hammer on the power play, and he has an excellent drop pass. He will do well at Providence.

Henry Chmiel – Des Moines – This guy has a good all-around game. At 6’0”, 230 pounds, he is very strong, and I like his active stick and willingness to block shots. His skating is good, and he fills the lane offensively. He got a point in his first game.

Isak Forslund – Sioux Falls – I really like his skating and puck retrievals. This defenseman is from a hockey family, and he’s getting used to North American hockey. How much offense can he bring? We shall see.

Joseph Skidmore – Cedar Rapids – He was the best goalie I’ve seen so far. At 6’4, 204, the Florida native can fill the net and make a great sprawling save. Late in games, he stands tall. Last year at the 16U level, he had a .929 save percentage. He makes that kick save when you need it and sees well in traffic. I think he gets taken in the 2026 NHL Draft.