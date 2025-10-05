USHL Fall Classic: First Two Days Notable Players

After two days, here is a list of players who have stood out for one reason or another.

Lincoln Krizizke – Dubuque – He’s 17, raw, and was the extra defenseman. He’s 6’1”, 165 pounds, skates well, is a good passer, and smooth on the ice. I love his puck retrievals.

Teddy Merrill – Dubuque – He’s an overage center who is headed to Colgate next year. He had a far side goal that was the prettiest of the bunch thus far. He is a late bloomer with 2 points in three games.

Melvin Novotny – Muskegon – He had a two-goal game and an OT winner that was lethal. He’s gotten better each game. Plays better on the wing, and the Sabres drafted someone with talent who needs molding. More on NHL Draft Buzz.

Rudolfs Berzkalns – Muskegon – This 6’4” center has game. I like his skating so far, and he’s very effective on face-offs. At 203 pounds, he looks like a bottom-six player for sure, but he could be a role player down the road. A late-round guy in 2026.

James Scantlebury – Chicago – He’s an ‘09. He scored a sweet wrist goal and some interesting shifts. The left wing has speed but he’s just building confidence and you can see that. This will take some time, but he is young and has a lot of ability that should take root in the next few months.

Jonas Kemps – Chicago – This 6’5” defenseman has raw ability. His skating is decent, and he is a California kid. He has push back but needs to get stronger. I like his clears, most of them have been safe. He may be a first-round talent.

Oliver McKinney – Green Bay – The right wing is a 2027 draft-eligible player. Cole’s brother. His skating is excellent, and he was on the second line. I like the way he’s always looking for the puck in the o-zone. He got two points in the first game.

Landon Hafele – Green Bay – He was playing top-line center. I liked his work on the PK. He has good speed and excellent stick and puck skills. A player to watch in his draft year for 2026.