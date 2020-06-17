Virtual Watch Parties and Network Programming Highlight 2020 U.S. Open ‘Week Of’ Schedule

Past Champions Gary Woodland, Jordan Spieth and Jack Nicklaus to Provide Firsthand Insights into Memorable Wins (these are recorded live on Webex)

LIBERTY CORNER, N.J. (June 15, 2020) – The USGA announced today a variety of week-of activities designed for sports fans to celebrate and relive iconic U.S. Open Championship moments while building excitement for the championship’s return in September.

The 2020 championship was originally scheduled for June 18-21 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y., but now will be contested Sept. 17-20.

Original programming and encore championship telecasts will air across USGA-owned platforms, including usopen.com, USGA social media channels and the USGA streaming app, as well as Fox Sports (FS1) and Golf Channel.

Highlights of the week include four Virtual Watch Parties of classic U.S. Open finishes, with past champions Gary Woodland, Jordan Spieth and Jack Nicklaus providing firsthand commentary on their career-defining victories. Recorded through Cisco Webex, all will be available on usopen.com, Facebook (facebook.com/USOPEN), Instagram (@usopengolf), YouTube (usga) and the USGA streaming app.

Fox Sports (FS1) will maintain a Father’s Day viewing tradition on Sunday, June 21 with 4½ hours of USGA programming, including two U.S. Open films and a condensed broadcast of the 2019 final round at Pebble Beach.

Golf Channel will be celebrating the U.S. Open with multiple programs featuring hours of lookbacks, highlights and historical coverage throughout the week.

USGA Digital and Social Channel Content

New U.S. Open “week of” content will premier throughout the week on USGA-owned platforms, including usopen.com, Facebook (facebook.com/USOPEN), Instagram (@usopengolf), YouTube (usga) and the USGA streaming app.

Monday, June 15

1980 U.S. Open Watch Party, Jack Nicklaus/Michael Bamberger, 6 p.m. EDT

On the 40th anniversary of his final U.S. Open title, four-time U.S. Open champion Jack Nicklaus provides insights into his 1980 victory at Baltusrol Golf Club with Golf.com senior writer Michael Bamberger.

Tuesday, June 16

2005 U.S. Open Watch Party, Jason Gore/Carson Daly, Noon EDT

Longtime friends and golf buddies Jason Gore and television personality Carson Daly relive Michael Campbell’s improbable win in the 2005 U.S. Open. Gore played in the final group with Retief Goosen on that Sunday at Pinehurst Resort.

Wednesday, June 17

History Makers: Johnny Miller’s Final-Round 63 in 1973 U.S. Open, Noon EDT

A look at Johnny Miller’s final-round 63 at Oakmont Country Club in the 1973 U.S. Open. Miller was six strokes behind the leaders following the third round, but he birdied the first four holes on Sunday and was on his way to victory and championship history.

Thursday, June 18

2019 U.S. Open Watch Party, Gary Woodland/Joe Buck, 6 p.m. EDT

Gary Woodland and Fox Sports lead play-by-play broadcaster Joe Buck break down Woodland’s thrilling shots and final-round 69 to win the 119th U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links, to be followed by a Q&A session featuring questions submitted by U.S. Open Victory Club members.

Friday, June 19

2015 U.S. Open Watch Party, Jordan Spieth/Hally Leadbetter, 4 p.m. EDT

Jordan Spieth and Discovery Golf producer Hally Leadbetter reflect on the highlights and drama behind the exciting finish on the closing holes at Chambers Bay.

USGA Streaming App

The USGA streaming app, launched in 2019 in partnership with Cisco, will provide 24-hour themed U.S. Open programming this week.

The USGA streaming app gives golf fans the opportunity to watch thrilling historical content, as well as rare footage of many of golf’s iconic moments, spanning the 125-year history of the USGA.

The free app is available in the channel stores on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

Monday, June 15

All-day marathon of the USGA’s library of U.S. Open highlight films, bookended by Jack Nicklaus at Oakmont Country Club in 1962 and Gary Woodland in 2019 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Tuesday, June 16

Tiger Tuesday! All Tiger, all day. Vignettes, feature films and broadcast coverage from all nine of his USGA championship victories.

Wednesday, June 17 through Sunday, June 21:

Chronological schedule of final-round broadcasts of classic U.S. Opens.

Fox Sports (FS1)

Sunday, June 21

10 a.m.

U.S. Open 1980: The Day Jack Came Back

Memorable duel between Jack Nicklaus and Isao Aoki in the 1980 U.S. Open at Baltusrol

11 a.m.

U.S. Open 2002: The People’s Open

Tiger Woods’ victory at Bethpage State Park, a public golf facility, in 2002

Noon – 2:30 p.m.

2019 U.S. Open Final Round

All times Eastern

Golf Channel

Monday, June 15

11 a.m.

1990 U.S. Open Highlights: Hale Irwin at Medinah Country Club

Noon

1974 U.S. Open Highlights: Hale Irwin at Winged Foot Golf Club

12:30 p.m.

2006 U.S. Open Highlights: Geoff Ogilvy at Winged Foot Golf Club

7 p.m.

Celebrating the U.S. Open

9 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds

2000 U.S. Open, Tiger Woods at Pebble Beach

Tuesday, June 16

5:30 a.m.

1982 U.S. Open Highlights: Tom Watson at Pebble Beach Golf Links

Noon

2000 U.S. Open Highlights: Tiger Woods at Pebble Beach Golf Links

1 p.m.

2002 U.S. Open Highlights: Tiger Woods at Bethpage Black

3 p.m.

1991 U.S. Open Highlights: Payne Stewart at Hazeltine National

4 p.m.

1999 U.S. Open Highlights: Payne Stewart at Pinehurst No. 2

7 p.m.

Celebrating the U.S. Open

9 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds

1974 U.S. Open, Hale Irwin at Winged Foot Golf Club

Wednesday, June 17

Noon

2008 U.S. Open Highlights: Tiger Woods at Torrey Pines Golf Course

4:30 p.m.

2011 U.S. Open Highlights: Rory McIlroy at Congressional Country Club

9 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds

1999 U.S. Open, Payne Stewart at Pinehurst Resort

All times Eastern

USGAshop.com

Fans looking for their favorite gear can take advantage of U.S. Open “week of” savings with daily discounts on select apparel and headwear at USGAshop.com. Championship competition days (June 18-21) will feature site-wide savings.

U.S. Open “Week Of” Savings at USGAshop.com

6/14 20% Off U.S. Open Polos

6/15 20% Off U.S. Open Headwear

6/16 20% Off U.S. Open Outerwear (jackets, vests and pullovers)

6/17 20% Off U.S. Open T-Shirts

6/18-21 20% Off Sitewide

U.S. Open App

The U.S. Open App, powered by Cisco, has been updated for 2020 and is currently available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

The app features highlights from the 2019 U.S. Open as well as video on demand. iPhone users can visit the Virtual Photo Booth, where fans can use their phone to bring the U.S. Open Trophy to life via augmented reality. Users can also use the Virtual Photo Booth to create a 3D “scenic selfie” photo with legendary Winged Foot Golf Club as the backdrop.

For more information, visit usopen.com.



About the USGA

The USGA is a nonprofit organization that celebrates, serves and advances the game of golf. Founded in 1894, we conduct many of golf’s premier professional and amateur championships, including the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open. With The R&A, we govern the sport via a global set of playing, equipment, handicapping and amateur status rules. The USGA campus in Liberty Corner, New Jersey, is home to the Association’s Research and Test Center, where science and innovation are fueling a healthy and sustainable game for the future. The campus is also home to the USGA Golf Museum, where we honor the game by curating the world’s most comprehensive archive of golf artifacts. To learn more, visit usga.org.