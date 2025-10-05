Buckle n Boots Continues to Grow 

Buckle n Boots is a country music entity based in England. Country music is everywhere, and Bee is making sure that music lives on even after undergoing some big changes.

“Laura told me back in May that she wanted to focus on songwriting and that she didn’t want to perform anymore. And it was like, oh, no, obviously I tried to convince her to stay, but yeah, she ended up deciding no, this is what I want to do, I want to, I want to just do songwriting. he’s quite happy with just doing the songwriting and not actually performing them. And I remember her telling me that as well when she first joined the band. But, you know, it was one of those moments of, ah, convincing. She wants to do the songwriting she’s quite happy with just doing the songwriting and not actually performing them. And I remember her telling me that as well when she first joined the band. But, you know, it was one of those moments of, ah, convincing. Yeah, sure, right. Yeah. But yeah, so she wants to do the songwriting and then it just, yeah, I mean, Buck and Boots has been getting more and more, like kind of momentum as time’s gone on. And it’s just, it’s been getting more and more gigs, more interviews, which I absolutely love but it is difficult to juggle with family life. “

The bookings have increased But Bee has to explain the changes to make sure they understand what the new direction looks like.

“That’s been difficult. Obviously, what I’m having to do is convince people who have booked the duo to just bear with me. I’m now offering me as a solo. I’m going to keep Buckle n Boots name. And I’m going to perform all of the Buckle n Boots songs as well. Because at the end of the day, we’ve done those songs and if we don’t perform them and we don’t push them out there, then it’s going to be such a shame because they’re great songs.”

The country movement in the UK is growing.

“So, I get booked for stuff, and when they’re like, yeah, we want to country music night. So, I’m like, okay, so I go in there with our stuff, and they love, absolutely love our stuff,” Bee explained. “If anything, we’ve been told, they like our stuff more than they like other stuff that we cover. But then we cover other stuff, and then they ask for requests. Can you play Dolly? And can you play Johnny Cash? Shania Twain? We’ve got some hardcore Johnny Cash fans over here.”

Dancing with the Devil is one of their big hits and the one that got me interested.

“I’m telling a story and Laura, we wrote it that Laura is basically someone who’s in a bar, I’m with her in the video and stuff. I’m in a bar, but she’s basically ogling a cowboy. Okay. But I don’t know if you can call it a cowboy, but she’s ogling a guy. Anyway, and he’s up playing pool and, you know, that, and you’re sitting in the bar vibe,” said Bee. “The song chorus hits and it is really punchy and really poppy, love it, really vibey. He’s really good looking, but I can’t because I’m married, you know, all that sort of thing.”

Bee is sweet and likes sweet drinks too.

“We’ve got something over here called blue juice, which everyone makes fun of because it’s like from the, I don’t know, from the 2000s where people make fun of it. I really like it. I also like a pink gin. It’s something very sweet again. I normally like strawberry, raspberry, and rhubarb. I love Pimm’s as well.”

As an indie artist, Bee knows the challenges ahead

“I figured that what I would do is just keep dropping singles, save maybe two, and then collectively, like drag a load together, throw on two extras, and maybe throw another EP out there. I can’t fund an album. I can’t. It’s because I’m independent. Every time I go, every time I write something, I’m looking into different producers and the fees you can imagine. The fees are expensive.”

Bee is living out her dream and I think she’s making it one gig at a time.

Follow Buckle and Boots here: