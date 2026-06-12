The Feel of the Combine

Alexander Command has strong beliefs. He said, “I want to be better than you”. I asked, than me? He then followed that up with, “Of course.” And then there was a laugh. He is a rock solid, guaranteed NHL center and he is moving up for my final rankings for sure. Command has one of the strongest dispositions and mental will in this draft.

Viggo Bjorck doesn’t have burner speed but he can get far with his edges, and two step explosiveness and his physical power even at 5-9.

“I’m maybe not the tallest guy but I feel like I’m compact and try to use my body as well. I use my low center of gravity.”

Ilia Morozov is a physical specimen. He is a workout fiend. He had a great freshman season in Miami and can be a terrific, third line center that a coach trusts. And he was very good taking face-offs against older players.

“I was really looking forward to that (NCAA hockey), playing against bigger, stronger guys who play better hockey. I believe my game grew with that.”

Maddox Dagenais is interesting. He’s 6-4, 196 pounds. He is working on filling out over time but don’t look for him to be a center.

“I’ve never been the biggest guy. I’ve always been tall and lanky. Last year I learned a lot about wing so for sure wing. I like being a strong guy on the boards and big. I like my reverse hit also. I love to use that and hunt the puck and get me into my game.”

Guys were busy touring schools and THEN they got ready for this event. It wasn’t that way five years ago, but it is now.

There are a lof of Czech goalies in North America right now. It’s not a coincidence.

Some guys went after records in some of these events. Layne Gallacher was one of them. I’m not sure if he got there but he said he was trying. Go to the Sportsology Instagram account to see his second-best jump. He told me he did train hard for this and his last was his best. BTW, for Flyers fans, he was traded to Guelph for Jett Luchanko with a bunch of draft picks too.

Malte Gustafsson is a big, draft riser. The talented defenseman has a tough personality on the ice and some of that translates off the ice too. He is going to be that next defenseman to go after the first 6-7 are gone and that’s probably in the Top 10 of the 2026 NHL Draft.

I will be writing a lot more on this website and on NHL Draft Buzz

Here are my final draft rankings





