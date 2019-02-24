New Single from Sailor Jane

Roots Musician Records is proud to announce the release of newly signed artist Sailor Jane. Hailing from St. Augustine, F.L. Sailor Jane brings a new flavor to the genre of Reggae. Mixing her style of trance-like vocals and hard-hitting female rap verses, her original style of songwriting creates a new fresh sound to Reggae and music fans alike. Her song “You Feel Like Music” explores the sensual experiences and vibrations that sounds and music can create. Said by Sailor Jane herself “This song is dedicated to all of the people who inspire me daily.” She would like to thank all of those who have helped her throughout her musical journey and paved the way for the artist she has become.

We hope you enjoy the free download of the song below and please add it to your playlists and mixes today! Be sure to stay on the lookout for new releases from Sailor Jane coming soon.

Editors note:

I listened to the song. Her vocal range is excellent and the song really grows on you. I was impressed.