MONTREAL’S KAYLA TUTINO SELECTED FIRST OVERALL BY THE BOSTON BLADES

TORONTO, Ont. – The Canadian Women’s Hockey League is excited to announce that 76 players have been selected in the 2016 CWHL Entry Draft and will join the Boston Blades, Brampton Thunder, Calgary Inferno, Les Canadiennes de Montreal and Toronto Furies for the 2016-17 season. The 76 players represent 54 different CIS and NCAA programs and 6 National Women’s Teams including Canada, France, Japan, Mexico, Russia and the USA.



Forward Kayla Tutino (Boston University – Montreal, QC.) was selected first overall by Boston Blades general manager, Krista Patronick. The first round continued with Renata Fast (Clarkson University – Burlington, Ont.) going second overall to the Toronto Furies, Laura Stacey (Dartmouth University – Kleinburg, Ont.) picked third overall by the Brampton Thunder, Emerance Maschmeyer (Harvard University – Bruderheim, AB) selected fourth overall by the Calgary Inferno, and Sarah Lefort (Boston University – Ormstown, QC) rounding out the first round, fifth overall by Les Canadiennes de Montreal.



As the first overall pick in the draft, Tutino joins a select group of athletes who can claim this honour. In 2010 Toronto Furies blueliner Tessa Bonhomme became the first player selected in the inaugural CWHL entry draft. Her selection was followed in 2011 by Meghan Agosta (Montreal), 2012 Hillary Pattenden (Alberta), 2013 Jessica Wong (Alberta), 2014 Laura Fortino (Brampton) and last year’s 1st overall pick, Sarah Edney of the Brampton Thunder. The 2016 CWHL Draft took place at the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Doc Seaman Centre in Toronto on Sunday afternoon.



“The 2016 CWHL Draft Class represents another amazing group of NCAA and CIS graduates who bring their skill, determination, and leadership to our league.” CWHL Commissioner Brenda Andress said. “This outstanding talent is a complement to our already incredible players and shows that the CWHL will again ice the best competition that this sport has to offer. I wish every one of these players the very best of luck as they take the ice this September and strive for spots with our five great teams.”



The top five players selected by each team are as follows:



Boston Blades

1. Forward Kayla Tutino (Montreal, QC – Boston University) 2. Center Chelsey Goldberg (Boston, MA – Northeastern University) 3. Defence Cassandra Opela (Penfield, NY – University of Connecticut) 4. Right Wing Meghan Grieves (Cary, NC – Boston College) 5. Center Dakota Woodworth (Carlisle, MA – Boston University)



Brampton Thunder

1. Right Wing Laura Stacey (Kleinburg, ON – Dartmouth College) 2. Forward Shannon MacAulay (Mt Herbert, P.E.I – Clarkson University) 3. Left Wing Nicole Brown (Oshawa, ON – Quinnipiac University) 4. Forward Jaimie McDonell (East York, ON – Princeton University) 5. Forward Kaitlyn Tougas (Thunder Bay, ON – Bemidji State University)

Calgary Inferno

1. Goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer (Bruderheim, AB – Harvard University) 2. Defence Katelyn Gosling (London, ON – Western University) 3. Center Iya Gavrilova (Krasnoyarsk, Russia – University Of Calgary) 4. Defence Misty Seastrom (Creston, BC) 5. Defence Akane Hosoyamada (Banff, AB – Syracuse University



Les Canadiennes de Montreal

1. Left Wing Sarah Lefort (Ormstown, QC – Boston University) 2. Defence Cassandra Poudrier (Mont-Laurier, QC – Cornell University) 3. Right Wing Ariane Barker (Napierville, QC – Université de Montréal) 4. Defence Brittney Fouracres (Calgary, AB – McGill University) 5. Center Marion Allemoz (Chambéry, France – Université de Montréal)



Toronto Furies

1. Defence Renata Fast (Burlington, ON – Clarkson University) 2. Defence Erin Ambrose (Keswick, ON – Clarkson University) 3. Forward Michela Cava (Thunder Bay, ON – University of Minnesota Duluth) 4. Forward Jenna Dingeldein (Toronto, ON – Mercyhurst University) 5. Wing Danielle Gagne (Brampton, ON – Ohio State University)