With the Super Bowl fast approaching, thought it would be fun to share a top 10 list of Favorite Football Flicks, ranked by the Redbox team of movie experts.

1. Rudy

2. Remember the Titans

3. The Blind Side

4. We Are Marshall

5. Friday Night Lights

6. Any Given Sunday

7. Varsity Blues

8. Draft Day

9. Jerry Maguire

10. Little Giants