Top NFL Draft 2023 Prospects: Who Will Be The Number 1 Overall Draft Pick?

It’s that time of year again: the 2023 NFL Draft. The event will take place in Kansas City, Missouri, between the 27th and 29th of April.

This year, prospects have been training and studying hard to prepare for their moment on the big stage. The pressure is high as scouts, coaches, and fans eagerly await to see which players will get chosen in this critical event.

The buzz surrounding this draft is high and many pundits have already made their predictions as to who will get chosen first. While it’s impossible to know for certain which players will go where until the night of the draft, one thing is for sure: all eyes are on 2023 NFL Draft picks.

Bookies currently predict Bryce Young from the Alabama Crimson Tide team to be the number 1 overall draft pick. CJ Stroud, Ohio State, follows him in second place, while Anthony Richardson (Florida Gators) completes the podium.

The excitement won’t end with just the first round, either. Teams must make smart decisions in each subsequent round in order to build a successful squad for years to come. Everyone from analysts to armchair quarterbacks will be watching intensely as teams make their picks throughout the duration of the draft.

2023 is shaping up to be an exciting year for NFL football fans everywhere. As we await the start of another thrilling season, let us take a moment to recognize the hard work and dedication of all of those involved in this year’s NFL Draft—from players to coaches and fans alike. Get ready for a night of drama, surprises, and intrigue.