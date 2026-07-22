Could the 2027 MLB All-Star Game Be a Key Negotiating Point? 

Over the years, on this website and in my book Strike Three, I wrote about labor negotiations in baseball and hockey. I’ve interviewed key people involved and seen how some of these things go down. Did the release of the 2027 MLB All-Star Game logo raise some eyebrows? Of course it did.

I believed before this logo was released that the sport was going to get shut down for half a season, and that may still happen, but I think the league would want the lockout to end with some runway left to build up this game. It’s a record fourth time they would have it at Wrigley Field, and there is some money to be lost on the player side and even more on the owner’s side.

The players get ASG prize pool money and contract incentives, and the owners get their share. And it’s sizeable. So, I would think there is an appetite, from both sides, to not lose this game, and I think this may create some middle ground.

Do I think there will be a salary cap? Not in those words. The players are against it, so I think there will be some massaging of what they will call it. I think teams must have a floor that they have to spend to. The term “small market” for baseball teams is a thing of the past in my eyes. Just look at who owns the teams.

I think the league should give the players a 50-50 split. Do I think that will happen? No, but I think they will inch closer to that when it’s all said and done.

In the end, insert the name of the new system to replace the luxury tax system, give the players more ownership stake, and make sure that the teams that aren’t spending now will have a number in the future that they must meet, no exceptions; if not, then sell the team to a group that will.

In 1962, the All-Star game was on July 30th. I think they can reach that revised date with a new agreement. That’s my hope.

You can purchase Russ Cohen’s latest book on the New York Yankees on Amazon.com