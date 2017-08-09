E!’s WAGS Miami Season Two Brings the Heat

They’re baaack!

The second season of WAGS Miami is about to bring heat big time. In the all-new supertease above, returning cast members Ashley Nicole Roberts (recently wed Falcons linebacker, Phil Wheeler), Claudia Sampedro (goes out with Panthers star, Julius Peppers), Hencha Voigt, Darnell Nicole, Metisha Schaefer and Astrid Bavaresco are joined by newcomers Kayla Cox and Faven Liuget for even more fun and frolicking under the sun.

But don’t expect these ladies to just smile and play nice—because there’s always a little shade in Miami. “I thought new girls, new friends, new beginnings,” Ashley says in the clip. “But it’s the same old s–t, different bitches.”

Watch

The action-packed sneak peek proves just that. In the midst of all the parties and pool dates that inevitably come with living the VIP life in Miami, there are even more face-offs, wild showdowns and steamy makeout sessions this time around.

Ashley is busy planning her wedding to fiancé Philip Wheeler, but she must all find a way to get along with her outspoken future mother-in-law. Meanwhile, Darnell is still getting accustomed to the single life after calling off her engagement. “I’m f–king miserable because I’m still trying to f–king find myself!” she explains in one tearful scene.

Elsewhere, Astrid and Hencha’s ongoing feud reaches a boiling point leading to another messy confrontation at the dinner table. But that’s not all!

Get a look at what’s to come on the upcoming season of WAGS Miami in the sneak peek above!

Season 2 of WAGS Miami premieres Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m., only on E!